FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Rhys Dean Gehrke

Thresa Maria Holmes

Antoine Colin Anderson

Dylan Lee Robert Finlayson

Ranee Tillack

Jackson Sharpe

Beau James Ivan Fox

Jasmine Faith Day

Emma Jane Holmes

Robert John Pumfrey

Melissa Marshall

Felicity Maree Moore

Garry James Hutchinson

Kynan Mark Nawratzki

James Antony Brennan

Trent James Bradley Griffiths

Jamie Phillip Smith

Kaleb Gordon Jessup

Krystal Rose Elizabeth Huggins

Joel Palem Mcduini

Dieter Andre Clarke

Luke Wayne Acworth

Giovanni Russo

Rosie-Anne Fulton

Yolanda Jane Winter

John Robert Steven Nicholas

Catherine Leanne Obrien

Joe Edward Andrew Westerhuis

Shane Massingham

Izeldin Musa Adam Khamis

Kayla Leigh Hedge

Mitchell Talyn Schroen

Justin Craig Kanofski

Denise Marie Reid Winley

Jake Alan Bumpstead

Christopher Gerard Whitty

Jack Ian Garton

Michael Douglas Ellison

Tracey Lee Kirk

Max Walsh

Matthew John Cook

Ronald Keith Cullen

Madeline Harmony Cain

Colby Shane Trost

Ivan Amo Heta

David Hughie Mathew Kirk

Liam Michael Dwyer

Stacey Lee Williams

Jessica Anne Phair

Tina Jillian Skelton

Leila Rosemary Gow-Heathwood

Justine Sherie Bradley

Jack Thomas Hayes

Matthew Hugh Mckay

Lelani Tegan Burchell

April Lee Kermond

Joshua John Duncan

Elvis Velic

Christopher James Spears

Gavin Duane Pahlke

Patrik James Owen

Gregor James Moore

Allan John Noe

Darren Troy Mcvey

Owen Lesley Wills

Krischan Joseph Meehan

Nicholas Roser-Newman

Jacqueline Rebecca Peacock

Sukhdev Singh

Craig Michael John Porter

Shane Kevin Davis

Dylan James Kassulke

Tyesen Matthew Barker

Peter James White

Trey Steven Tony Buckland

Louise Riley

Shane Ian Prescott

William Wilfred Ferny Chapman

Stephen Jeremy Shorter

Alan James Stanley

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, April 19