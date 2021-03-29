Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29
Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29
Crime

FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
29th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

Garry James Hutchinson

Max Walsh

Timothy Aart Konings

Reily James Cassidy

Trent James Bradley Griffiths

Chantelle Maree Dagg

Yuri Dubrovsky

Carrie Alicia Jull

Dylan Michael Mugridge

Kingsley Andrew

Michelle Louise Stewart

Christopher James Spears

Kynan Mark Nawratzki

Todd David Robartson

Corey John Coombes

Beau Bradley White

Khaleed Hossin

Robert Kane Scanlon

Giovanni Russo

Melanie Dee Wilson

Daniel Ernest Myers

Lelani Tegan Burchell

Brooke Therese Wooster

Jason Keith Parker

Wayne Alan Morgan

Brett Freeman Bell

Jessica Catherine Minns

Callum Brian Woolacott

Lindsay Sippel

Michael David Phillimore

Chad Warren King

Michael Darren Miller

Gregor James Moore

Matthew Hugh Mckay

Ryan Douglas Wallen

Beau James Ivan Fox

Gregory John Bevis

Christine Margaret Redinger

Nikolaus Alexander Blyton

Darren John Appleyard

Matthew John Swanson

Carl Robert Chance

James Theodore Ryan

Robert James Hicks

Jahkara Hardy

Brendan Karl Jenkins

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, March 29

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman in 70s flown to hospital after being struck by cow

        Premium Content Woman in 70s flown to hospital after being struck by cow

        News She was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane after an incident involving a cow on a rural property this morning

        New Brisbane community case linked to previous cluster

        New Brisbane community case linked to previous cluster

        News COVID alert as case of community transmission confirmed

        Police to hunt back roads in search of Easter offenders

        Premium Content Police to hunt back roads in search of Easter offenders

        News Drivers thinking of taking back roads to avoid drug and alcohol tests will get a...

        Forest Hill monument to be centre of 100 year celebration

        Premium Content Forest Hill monument to be centre of 100 year celebration

        Community It’s survived multiple floods, and on Saturday, the community will rally together...