FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Brett James John Venardis

Luke Wayne Acworth

Mariah Lee Dahms

Brooke Elyse Walker

Jessica Anne Phair

Jayden Lee Gordon Butler

Michael Kerr

Travis John Zell

Mitchell Ryan Ibbertson

Robert James Pitt

Krischan Joseph Meehan

Kevin Martin Harris

Robert James Hicks

Chouaib Sahane

Melissa Lynette Dixon

Joel Palem Mcduini

Jamie Michael Cave

Steven Craig Sippel

Fraser-James B C P Te Kura-Nepia

Donald Joseph Dever

Hayden David Johnson

Joe Edward Andrew Westerhuis

Melissa Marshall

Terry James Stegman

Colby Shane Trost

Leigh Michael Sheppard

Jack Ian Garton

Christopher William Thornbury

Gregory John Bevis

Ranee Tillack

Nicholas Alan Flick

Emma Jane Holmes

Paul Vincent Isaac

Timothy Aart Konings

Allan David Pollard

Shane Ian Prescott

Allan John Noe

Brayden Noel Woolacott

Khaleed Hossin

Patrick Richard Kerr

Jessica Dawn Nugent

Yolanda Jane Winter

Brooke Therese Wooster

Matthew Hugh Mckay

Amanda Leigh Redinger

Jake Alan Bumpstead

John Phillip Schultz

Timothy James Miles

Liam Michael Dwyer

Amy Louise Ward

