FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Brett James John Venardis
Luke Wayne Acworth
Mariah Lee Dahms
Brooke Elyse Walker
Jessica Anne Phair
Jayden Lee Gordon Butler
Michael Kerr
Travis John Zell
Mitchell Ryan Ibbertson
Robert James Pitt
Krischan Joseph Meehan
Kevin Martin Harris
Robert James Hicks
Chouaib Sahane
Melissa Lynette Dixon
Joel Palem Mcduini
Jamie Michael Cave
Steven Craig Sippel
Fraser-James B C P Te Kura-Nepia
Donald Joseph Dever
Hayden David Johnson
Joe Edward Andrew Westerhuis
Melissa Marshall
Terry James Stegman
Colby Shane Trost
Leigh Michael Sheppard
Jack Ian Garton
Christopher William Thornbury
Gregory John Bevis
Ranee Tillack
Nicholas Alan Flick
Emma Jane Holmes
Paul Vincent Isaac
Timothy Aart Konings
Allan David Pollard
Shane Ian Prescott
Allan John Noe
Brayden Noel Woolacott
Khaleed Hossin
Patrick Richard Kerr
Jessica Dawn Nugent
Yolanda Jane Winter
Brooke Therese Wooster
Matthew Hugh Mckay
Amanda Leigh Redinger
Jake Alan Bumpstead
John Phillip Schultz
Timothy James Miles
Liam Michael Dwyer
Amy Louise Ward
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, March 22