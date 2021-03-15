Menu
FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court: Who's appearing today

by Staff writers
15th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kristie Anne Carrington

Tearna Joy Pilling

Travis Peter Holborn

Daniel Scott Frazer

Jack Allan Bannerman

Natasha Marie Fulton

Mikayla Lee Dunworth

Ben Charter

George Warren Cook

April Lee Kermond

Lachlan James Finlay

Brett Freeman Bell

Luke William Walker

Breaze Amba Hutchinson

Jackson Allyn Kane

Christopher James Spears

Alana Peta Westbrook

Shantell Narell Ridley

Rebecca Jean Best-Knight

Brett Stephen Fletcher

Sean William Hickey

Brendan James Willett

Matthew Grant William Tredgold

Madison Jennifer-Lee Eaton

Luke Michael Manttan

Beau James Ivan Fox

Trent James Bradley Griffiths

Masika Mwiza

Sarah Jean Mclachlan

Trey Steven Tony Buckland

James Theodore Ryan

Kevin Graham Barry Stewart

Beau Bradley White

Justin Daniel Hauser

Matthew John Swanson

Matthew David Daly

Alan John Colburn Mayne

James Davis Hutton

John Robert Steven Nicholas

Wayne Alan Morgan

Peter James White

Jessica Catherine Minns

Joel Allan Gordon O'Donnell

Carrie Alicia Jull

Dylan Tre Muller

Rhys Dean Gehrke

Zachery Adam Purkis

Sukhdev Singh

Ricky Allan Thornberry

Andrew Eugene Koroleff

Stacey Lee Williams

Boediene Elia Cooper

Tyson Shaun Stafford

Todd David Robartson

Carl Robert Chance

Katie Letitia Clarke

Shane Anthony O'Halloran

Selena Monica Sherrington

Sharon May Damrow

Alan James Stanley

Terrence William Zischke

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, March 15

