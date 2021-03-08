FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Zachary Francis Pattinson-Gilmour

Samantha Jane Masters

Chantelle Maree Dagg

Asta Maree Johnson

Eike Kromminga

Justin Russell Callaghan

Lelani Tegan Burchell

Michael Darren Miller

Clint Jeffrey Hewitt

Sarah Paula Hernandez

Perell Hai

Adam Trent Delaney

Keiron David Hubbard

Andrew Eugene Koroleff

Breeana Jayne King

Ruben David Anthony Watson

Sarah Jennifer Thorpe

Jason Troy Gavin

Tahlea Rose Elizabeth Skennerton

Jack Ian Garton

Luke Michael Manttan

Jamie Michael Cave

Masika Mwiza

Michael Kerr

Lindsay Malcolm Daly

Alan Bruno Riera

Dylan Michael Mugridge

Kristie Lee Payne

John James Schloss

Selena Monica Sherrington

Jessica Anne Phair

Khaleed Hossin

April Lee Kermond

Shane Gordon Trost

Mark Neil Schmidt

Giovanni Russo

Michael David Phillimore

Barry Anthony Corrie Elsden

Matthew Hugh Mckay

Vaine Alisha Hunt

Mitchell Ryan Ibbertson

Kayla Ann Symons

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, March 8