FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Wayne Alan Morgan
Sukhdev Singh
Tairah Armony Jones
Madison Jennifer-Lee Eaton
Daren Leslie Hudson
Trey Steven Tony Buckland
Kevin Martin Harris
Shantelle Florence Oliver
Daniel Edward Sellick
Darren John Appleyard
Darren Andrew Wheeler
Maddison Jade Mackenzie
Daniel Scott Frazer
Masika Mwiza
Beau James Ivan Fox
Joel Palem Mcduini
Steel William Peter Polgreen
Shane Ian Prescott
Shannon Rebecca Renata
Andrew Rex Stewart
Cherise Jean Ellis
Beau Bradley White
Corey Wayne Bonnett
Laban Guy Hardy
Kristie Lee Payne
Zi-Xiang Tsai
Stacey Lee Williams
Allan Jeffrey Brown
Betty Hape
Shaun John Berg
Gregory John Bevis
Peter James White
Steven Michael Bugeja
Kristie Anne Carrington
Justin Russell Callaghan
David Andrew Tasker
Breeana Jayne King
Emma Lee Rhodes
Hardy Timothy Charlton
Alan James Stanley
Jamie Phillip Smith
John Robert Steven Nicholas
Carl Robert Chance
Mark Alexander Aaron Blasdall
Travis John Zell
Noel Ardern
Mitchell Robert Ross Dudman
Amanda Hosie
Alistair Joseph Best
Krischan Joseph Meehan
Vishvakumar Patel
Scott Christopher Power
Christopher Warren Arthur Frank
Tony Graham Hughes
Eli James Rosenberg
Joshua Michael Harris
Colby Shane Trost
Warren Ross Raddatz
Beau Patrick Kearney
Matthew John Swanson
Jack Allan Bannerman
Tamara Jane Lloyd
Giovanni Russo
Christopher James Konings
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, February 22