FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Alistair Joseph Best
Carl Robert Chance
Cody John Roberts
Jacqueline Rebecca Peacock
Trey Steven Tony Buckland
Jack Allan Bannerman
Ryan Joseph Armstrong
Barry Edwin Rawlins
Alys Victoria Thornbury
Kynan Mark Nawratzki
Shantelle Florence Oliver
Shane Ian Prescott
Peter James White
Tiana Daniels
Cassie Bell
Sarah Paula Hernandez
Justin Russell Callaghan
Christopher James Konings
Jai Michael Kennedy
Dylan Valentine Maksim
Maddison Jade Mackenzie
Ben Kevin Morrison
Matthew Robert Tuxford
Caleb Edwards
Jake Alan Bumpstead
Brent Thomas Litzow
Lukas Ives
Shonee Georgetown
Shane Kieran Andrew Delaney
Daniel Scott Frazer
Madeline Harmony Cain
Ali Maan Hodan
John Phillip Schultz
Ben Charter
Kristie Anne Carrington
Robert James Hicks
Daniel Ernest Myers
Vishvakumar Patel
Kody Steven Slattery
Brooke Therese Wooster
Vivienne Juline Yee
Mikayla Lee Dunworth
Laban Guy Hardy
Tairah Armony Jones
Beau James Ivan Fox
Beau Patrick Kearney
Elizabeth Alice Verhagen
Benjamin Craig Cook
John Robert Steven Nicholas
Christopher James Spears
Robert Charles Pennell
Philip John Macleod
Michelle Louise Stewart
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, February 1