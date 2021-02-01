FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances for today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Alistair Joseph Best

Carl Robert Chance

Cody John Roberts

Jacqueline Rebecca Peacock

Trey Steven Tony Buckland

Jack Allan Bannerman

Ryan Joseph Armstrong

Barry Edwin Rawlins

Alys Victoria Thornbury

Kynan Mark Nawratzki

Shantelle Florence Oliver

Shane Ian Prescott

Peter James White

Tiana Daniels

Cassie Bell

Sarah Paula Hernandez

Justin Russell Callaghan

Christopher James Konings

Jai Michael Kennedy

Dylan Valentine Maksim

Maddison Jade Mackenzie

Ben Kevin Morrison

Matthew Robert Tuxford

Caleb Edwards

Jake Alan Bumpstead

Brent Thomas Litzow

Lukas Ives

Shonee Georgetown

Shane Kieran Andrew Delaney

Daniel Scott Frazer

Madeline Harmony Cain

Ali Maan Hodan

John Phillip Schultz

Ben Charter

Kristie Anne Carrington

Robert James Hicks

Daniel Ernest Myers

Vishvakumar Patel

Kody Steven Slattery

Brooke Therese Wooster

Vivienne Juline Yee

Mikayla Lee Dunworth

Laban Guy Hardy

Tairah Armony Jones

Beau James Ivan Fox

Beau Patrick Kearney

Elizabeth Alice Verhagen

Benjamin Craig Cook

John Robert Steven Nicholas

Christopher James Spears

Robert Charles Pennell

Philip John Macleod

Michelle Louise Stewart

