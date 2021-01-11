Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, January 11
Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, January 11
Crime

FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
11th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

John Phillip Schultz

Duncan John Macrae

Christopher James Spears

Barry John Kelly

Beau Kearney

Sarah-Anne Margaret Lees

Liszyska Jade Maskey

Adam Wayne Patterson

Stuart Nathan Gillman

Asta Maree Johnson

Jessica Dawn Nugent

Luke Wayne Acworth

Vishvakumar Patel

Peter Bradley Hills

Mark Peter Mathias

Vaine Alisha Hunt

Jayden Daniel Ray

Michelle Louise Stewart

Aaron James Presgrave

Brooke Therese Wooster

Jamie Michael Cave

Barry Edwin Rawlins

Vivienne Juline Yee

Katie Letitia Clarke

Joel Richard Dale

Natalie Margaret Anderson

Madeline Harmony Cain

Rhys Kelly Rueben Burchell

Mathew James Wood

Shawn James Wyllie

John Robert Steven Nicholas

Gabriel Boudet

Jacqueline Rebecca Peacock

Richard John Hutchison

Jack Ian Garton

Oswald Nanesipuptra Kandakasi

Nikita Jane Weatherall

Tracey Lee Kirk

Beau James Ivan Fox

Daniel Ernest Myers

Sally Jane Varcoe

Kevin Martin Harris

Perell Hai

Michael David Phillimore

Dylan Jason Herd

Sheryl Lee Ellis

Marianne Theresa Fairhurst

Allan Raymond Mulhall

Stacey Lee Weston

Khaleed Hossin

Steven John Mcmullen

Shantelle Florence Oliver

Christopher Leonard Mctackett

Corey John Coombes

Kynan Mark Nawratzki

Hailee Sharna Ann Ritson

Luke Michael Manttan

Tyler Lionel John Kelly

Daniel Collin Copeland

Nancy Mungale Ningalo

Xavier John Ogden

Tairah Armony Jones

Robert Jeffrey Bassett

Tracey Leanne James

Cody John Roberts

Allane Rivaye Una Sullivan

Evan Christopher French

Lukas Ives

Alan Bruno Riera

Jordan Richard Riley

Wade Anthony Halley

Chad Warren King

Jack Allan Bannerman

Andrew Eugene Koroleff

Debra May Schultz

Bradley Robert Scott

Timothy James Miles

Rosemaree-Lee Ives

Adrian Ulg

Leah Antoinetta Jacobs

Tony Graham Hughes

Joel Palem Mcduini

Alan Kenneth Gunn

Cassie Bell

Hollie Ann Johnson

Tammy Maree Karger

Yuri Dubrovsky

Lochlann Doyle Semerdjian

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, January 11

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Friend of man found dead at Preston lookout appeal for help

        Premium Content Friend of man found dead at Preston lookout appeal for help

        News The friends of Blake Riley have appealed for the community to help his family cover funeral expenses after he was found dead in bushland south of Toowoomba

        Police confirm identity of man found dead in Preston bushland

        Premium Content Police confirm identity of man found dead in Preston...

        News Police have appealed for witnesses after the body of a man was found in bushland...

        AHOY: Police crack down on law-flouting boaties

        Premium Content AHOY: Police crack down on law-flouting boaties

        Crime Police and SEQ water officers have fined boat and jet ski users for breaching the...

        ‘Absolutely vital’: Huge lines as testing goes 24/7

        Premium Content ‘Absolutely vital’: Huge lines as testing goes 24/7

        Health Big lines at testing facilities as Brisbane prepares for lockdown