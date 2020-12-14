Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, December 14
Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, December 14
Crime

FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
14th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

April Lee Kermond

Danyon Rhys Leck

Melissa Evelyn Newton

Robert Oscar Green

Carl Robert Chance

Alex Robert Cristina

Mitchell Robert Gardiner

Selena Monica Sherrington

Mark Alexander Aaron Blasdall

Evan Neil Wesche

Alan James Stanley

Allan Raymond Mulhall

Andrew James Balke

Elizabeth Alice Verhagen

Breeana Jayne King

Jared Edward Mcburney

Sukhdev Singh

Madison Jean Toohill

Liszyska Jade Maskey

Jayden Luke Fitzgerald

Jessica Kelly Duggan

Kristie Lee Payne

Ali Maan Hodan

Alys Victoria Thornbury

Beau Bradley White

Davood Hassani

Tiana Daniels

Kahael Daryl Mcavan-Cook

Stacey Lee Williams

Justin Alex Toohill

Brett Freeman Bell

Jake Irvine James Bennett

Christopher Warren Arthur Frank

Oz Roof Rail Pty Ltd

Mathew William Beer

Christopher James Rayner

Felicity Maree Moore

Anthony Paul Johnston

Bradley Robert Scott

Jayden Lee Gordon Butler

Kerry Anne Timms

Richard Eric Towle

Aaron James Walker

Kim Louise Davison

Zachariah Kakoulidis

Matthew Hugh Mckay

Cherise Jean Ellis

Noel Adern

Darren Troy Mcvey

William David Fisher

Shonee Georgetown

Monique Carmen Rogers

Steven Craig Sippel

Joseph Paul Boody

Lelani Tegan Burchell

Tyesen Matthew Barker

John Phillip Schultz

Katrisse Ann Buckland

Agoth M Manyang Agoth

Wayne James Jones

Sarah Rebecca Wells

Jamie Alexander Heike

Jessica Catherine Minns

Marc Antony Rowley

Lovelyn Pote

Rachelle Louise Brown

Steel William Peter Polgreen

Nicholas Rees Cole

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, December 14

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Premium Content Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Education Thousands of Queensland Year 12 students have received notifications telling them that they are ATAR “ineligible”.

        Late night fire destroys workshop shed, car

        Premium Content Late night fire destroys workshop shed, car

        News A workshop shed and a car were destroyed in a fire late last night

        Shark zone: Australia’s most dangerous beaches revealed

        Premium Content Shark zone: Australia’s most dangerous beaches revealed

        News Australia's worst year for fatal shark attacks in almost a century

        240+ PHOTOS: All 2020 graduates, all the galleries

        Premium Content 240+ PHOTOS: All 2020 graduates, all the galleries

        Lifestyle IF you missed seeing all 2020 graduates this year, we have your covered with four...