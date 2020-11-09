Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Kahael Daryl Mcavan-Cook
Tony Dilu Mondo
John Phillip Schultz
Shelley Smith
Renee Sheree Brackin
Stephanie Alevandra Carmona
Robert Jeffrey Bassett
Kristen Lee Fox
Jayden Lee Gordon Butler
Tiana Daniels
Giovanni Russo
Glenn William Turner
Noel Robert Lee Williams
Jamie Michael Cave
Nicholas Rees Cole
Lachlan Thomas Jones
Timothy Aart Konings
Harley Jade Blake
Amin Jonbazi
Adam Wayne Patterson
Robert Oscar Green
Lisa Marie Hicks
Alexander James Lewis
Jason Craig Norwood
Zachary Francis Pattinson-Gilmour
Mohammad Rafak
Khaleed Hossin
Anthony Paul Johnston
Yolanda Jane Winter
George Anthony Francis Clancy
Tyson Tyrone Farrier
Michael David Phillimore
Jason Robert Cusack
Amber Louise Schroen
Francoise Chanovre
Philip Andrew Gilmore
Jack Saunders
Reon David Williams
Glen Andrew Fitzgerald
Joanne Lee Chamberlain
Rhys Kelly Rueben Burchell
Shaun Michael Cameron
Daniel Stewart
Candice Kimiora Benvin
Sharyn Carol Henderson
Trey Steven Tony Buckland
April Lee Kermond
Aaron James Presgrave
