Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, November 9
Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
9th Nov 2020 6:50 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Kahael Daryl Mcavan-Cook

Tony Dilu Mondo

John Phillip Schultz

Shelley Smith

Renee Sheree Brackin

Stephanie Alevandra Carmona

Robert Jeffrey Bassett

Kristen Lee Fox

Jayden Lee Gordon Butler

Tiana Daniels

Giovanni Russo

Glenn William Turner

Noel Robert Lee Williams

Jamie Michael Cave

Nicholas Rees Cole

Lachlan Thomas Jones

Timothy Aart Konings

Harley Jade Blake

Amin Jonbazi

Adam Wayne Patterson

Robert Oscar Green

Lisa Marie Hicks

Alexander James Lewis

Jason Craig Norwood

Zachary Francis Pattinson-Gilmour

Mohammad Rafak

Khaleed Hossin

Anthony Paul Johnston

Yolanda Jane Winter

George Anthony Francis Clancy

Tyson Tyrone Farrier

Michael David Phillimore

Jason Robert Cusack

Amber Louise Schroen

Francoise Chanovre

Philip Andrew Gilmore

Jack Saunders

Reon David Williams

Glen Andrew Fitzgerald

Joanne Lee Chamberlain

Rhys Kelly Rueben Burchell

Shaun Michael Cameron

Daniel Stewart

Candice Kimiora Benvin

Sharyn Carol Henderson

Trey Steven Tony Buckland

April Lee Kermond

Aaron James Presgrave

