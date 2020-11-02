Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
News

Gatton Magistrates Court appearances for today

by Staff writers
2nd Nov 2020 6:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Thomas Neville Burr

Dylan Trent Moore

Tanya Lee Morcom

Michael Lee Crosby

Timothy John Cordon

Charles Thomas Dorante

Melissa Lynette Dixon

Lester James Insch

Luke Thomas Penrose

Aaron James Presgrave

Trey Steven Tony Buckland

Benjamin Luke Kazda

Megan Jane Cosh

Peter Mark Mcfarland

Gabriel Boudet

Dallas James Worthington

Fred Ferdinand Vodnik

Klint Jai Lee

Alexander Kevin Moy

Christopher Bernard Walker

Ross James Perry

Shane Kieran Andrew Delaney

Clinton Reece Brunton

Joshua James Flynn

Emma Rose James

Benjamin Craig Cook

Jayden Andrew Hart

Lawrence Charles Kean

Christopher James Newman

Elizabeth Alice Verhagen

Wayne James Jones

Madeline Harmony Cain

Kerry Anne Timms

Ayman Idris Khamis

Felicity Maree Moore

Rhys Kelly Rueben Burchell

Geoffrey Graham Carroll

Tyesen Matthew Barker

Liszyska Jade Maskey

Mark Peter Mathias

Joshua William Irving

Joel Allan Gordon O'Donnell

Gareth Hamilton-Foster

Zachary Francis Pattinson-Gilmour

Debra Randell

Jordan Richard Riley

Scott David Robertson

Tracey Leanne James

Lelani Tegan Burchell

Deryn Bryce Stieler

William David Fisher

Shane Charles Roy Fulton

Hollie Ann Johnson

Shantelle Florence Oliver

Robert John Nauta

Robert James Hicks

Raelea Foley

Keiron David Hubbard

Darren Troy Mcvey

Aaron David Newton

Nathan Eric Vickery

Matthew James Summers

Paul Andrew Hutchinson Reakes

Kurt John Harlen

Kevin John Morris-Barrie

Shaun Michael Kelly

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, November 2

More Stories

Show More
gatton magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Nanango

        Premium Content ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Nanango

        Politics Didn’t catch the results from the election last night, we’ve got you covered. Catch up on all the results from the seat of Nanango and the state. CATCH UP HERE:

        Deb Frecklington concedes, will remain opposition leader

        Premium Content Deb Frecklington concedes, will remain opposition leader

        Politics DEB Frecklington has conceded defeat in the election, but committed to remaining as...

        ELECTION: Frecklington returned as MP, Labor back in office

        Premium Content ELECTION: Frecklington returned as MP, Labor back in office

        Politics Stay up to date with all the latest information as the polls close and counting...

        LNP’s Jim McDonald set to retain Lockyer

        Premium Content LNP’s Jim McDonald set to retain Lockyer

        News The LNP’s Jim McDonald looks set to retain the seat of Lockyer after securing a...