Gatton Magistrates Court appearances for today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Thomas Neville Burr
Dylan Trent Moore
Tanya Lee Morcom
Michael Lee Crosby
Timothy John Cordon
Charles Thomas Dorante
Melissa Lynette Dixon
Lester James Insch
Luke Thomas Penrose
Aaron James Presgrave
Trey Steven Tony Buckland
Benjamin Luke Kazda
Megan Jane Cosh
Peter Mark Mcfarland
Gabriel Boudet
Dallas James Worthington
Fred Ferdinand Vodnik
Klint Jai Lee
Alexander Kevin Moy
Christopher Bernard Walker
Ross James Perry
Shane Kieran Andrew Delaney
Clinton Reece Brunton
Joshua James Flynn
Emma Rose James
Benjamin Craig Cook
Jayden Andrew Hart
Lawrence Charles Kean
Christopher James Newman
Elizabeth Alice Verhagen
Wayne James Jones
Madeline Harmony Cain
Kerry Anne Timms
Ayman Idris Khamis
Felicity Maree Moore
Rhys Kelly Rueben Burchell
Geoffrey Graham Carroll
Tyesen Matthew Barker
Liszyska Jade Maskey
Mark Peter Mathias
Joshua William Irving
Joel Allan Gordon O'Donnell
Gareth Hamilton-Foster
Zachary Francis Pattinson-Gilmour
Debra Randell
Jordan Richard Riley
Scott David Robertson
Tracey Leanne James
Lelani Tegan Burchell
Deryn Bryce Stieler
William David Fisher
Shane Charles Roy Fulton
Hollie Ann Johnson
Shantelle Florence Oliver
Robert John Nauta
Robert James Hicks
Raelea Foley
Keiron David Hubbard
Darren Troy Mcvey
Aaron David Newton
Nathan Eric Vickery
Matthew James Summers
Paul Andrew Hutchinson Reakes
Kurt John Harlen
Kevin John Morris-Barrie
Shaun Michael Kelly
