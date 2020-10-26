Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Shelley Smith
Alan Bruno Riera
Timothy John Cordon
Joshua James Reaves
Brooke Therese Wooster
Aaron Thomas O'Farrell
Jake Damien Green
Claudia Adriana Marisa Fiori
Glenn William Turner
Christopher Rankin Findley
April Lee Kermond
Kristie-Lee Johnson
Kynan Mark Nawratzki
Jessie Rosalea Sampson
Peter James Kermond
John Robert Stewart
Kevin Robert Thompson
Dwayne Gordon Kingston
Mark Anthony Novak
Peter Donald Michelmore
Dylan Jake Jones
Dylan Dragan Pascoe
Garry Allan Shields
Alexandra Oksana Williams
Anthony Paul Johnston
Emily Jane Rogers
Michael Darren Miller
Christopher James Konings
Danna-Lee Launer
Matt Simcoe
Ranee Tillack
Jacob Matthew Charter
Damian Michael Donovan
Ali Maan Hodan
Lukas Ives
Khonoom Brian Devenish-Hand
Christopher James Spears
Dwayne Michael Greep
William David Fisher
Zackariah Arnold Checker
Timothy James Miles
Philip Andrew Gilmore
Maddison Jade Mackenzie
Andrew Scott Cameron
Yvonne Robertson-Higgins
