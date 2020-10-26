Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, October 26
Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, October 26
Crime

Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
26th Oct 2020 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Shelley Smith

Alan Bruno Riera

Timothy John Cordon

Joshua James Reaves

Brooke Therese Wooster

Aaron Thomas O'Farrell

Jake Damien Green

Claudia Adriana Marisa Fiori

Glenn William Turner

Christopher Rankin Findley

April Lee Kermond

Kristie-Lee Johnson

Kynan Mark Nawratzki

Jessie Rosalea Sampson

Peter James Kermond

John Robert Stewart

Kevin Robert Thompson

Dwayne Gordon Kingston

Mark Anthony Novak

Peter Donald Michelmore

Dylan Jake Jones

Dylan Dragan Pascoe

Garry Allan Shields

Alexandra Oksana Williams

Anthony Paul Johnston

Emily Jane Rogers

Michael Darren Miller

Christopher James Konings

Danna-Lee Launer

Matt Simcoe

Ranee Tillack

Jacob Matthew Charter

Damian Michael Donovan

Ali Maan Hodan

Lukas Ives

Khonoom Brian Devenish-Hand

Christopher James Spears

Dwayne Michael Greep

William David Fisher

Zackariah Arnold Checker

Timothy James Miles

Philip Andrew Gilmore

Maddison Jade Mackenzie

Andrew Scott Cameron

Yvonne Robertson-Higgins

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, October 26

More Stories

Show More
magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ultimate guide to the state election

        Ultimate guide to the state election

        Politics From the promises of jobs to the questions that leaders refuse to answer. Here’s your ultimate guide to Queensland political party policies.

        Lockyer Valley man arrested for alleged involvement in paedophile ring

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley man arrested for alleged involvement in...

        News A LOCKYER Valley man has been charged as part of a nationwide operation to take...

        Council, ARTC at odds over passenger rail plans for Lockyer

        Premium Content Council, ARTC at odds over passenger rail plans for Lockyer

        News “AT the moment, we’ve got virtually nothing.” Council calls for passenger rail...

        LNP’s $7m pledge to fix dodgy Lowood to Fernvale road

        Premium Content LNP’s $7m pledge to fix dodgy Lowood to Fernvale road

        Politics IF successful, tenders will be sent out within the first 100 days.