Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, October 19
Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, October 19
Crime

Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

by Staff writers
19th Oct 2020 8:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Alexandra Oksana Williams

Steel William Peter Polgreen

Thomas Neville Burr

Sarah-Anne Margaret Lees

Nicholas Geier

Oz Roof Rail Pty Ltd

David John Rogers

Giovanni Russo

Megan Jane Cosh

Robert John Nauta

Matthew Colin Harch

Philip Andrew Gilmore

Kelly Maree Harm

Kaine David Scrimshaw

Sarah Rebecca Wells

Breeana Jayne King

Tanya Lee Morcom

Joe Evans

Ross James Perry

Shane Ian Prescott

Verena Anderson

Robin Ian Kowaltzke

Damian Michael Donovan

Michelle Louise Stewart

Jesse Daniel Lansdown Dawson

Mohammad Rafak

Suwit Boskett

Jacob Matthew Charter

Mark Peter Mathias

Blake Peter Dwyer

Shannon Rebecca Renata

Steven James Browning

John Wiliam Reay

Anthony James Ketter

Alexander William Flenady

Lester James Insch

Joeli Naqase

John Phillip Schultz

Peter Mark Mcfarland

Jeshua Guy White

Noel Adern

Paul John Lomas

Joel Brinin Daley

Gregory Lewis Buttigieg

Inyi Angasyo

Ethan Robert Holland

Daniel Collin Copeland

Hollie Ann Johnson

Andrew James Balke

Lachlan Thomas Jones

Brett Nicholas Palmer

Yolanda Jane Winter

Ayman Idris Khamis

Thomas James Francis Clancy

Keiron David Hubbard

Alexander James Lewis

Dallas James Worthington

Kenneth Shane Thomson

Candice Kimiora Benvin

Joshua James Flynn

Raelea Foley

Shaun Patrick Chettleburgh

Elizabeth Maree Gehrke

Kevin John Morris-Barrie

Jason Craig Norwood

Scott David Robertson

Malcholm James Brookes

Glen Andrew Fitzgerald

Tamicka Marie Feather

William Koroka

Luke Wayne Acworth

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, October 19

More Stories

Show More
magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Lockyer gift card scheme to boost economy this Christmas

        Premium Content New Lockyer gift card scheme to boost economy this Christmas

        Business MORE than 40 businesses are registered to accept the gift cards.

        MP’s pledge to fix three dangerous highway intersections

        Premium Content MP’s pledge to fix three dangerous highway intersections

        Politics IT’S been labelled a death trap, but one candidate is pledging to fix three of the...

        Kids reveal why this Laidley kindy is the best in town

        Premium Content Kids reveal why this Laidley kindy is the best in town

        Education WE ASKED the kids what they loved most about their kindy, one of top-rated...

        Why Lockyer properties are selling before even being listed

        Premium Content Why Lockyer properties are selling before even being listed

        Property THE Lockyer Valley property market is booming at the moment with buyers snapping up...