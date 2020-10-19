Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Alexandra Oksana Williams
Steel William Peter Polgreen
Thomas Neville Burr
Sarah-Anne Margaret Lees
Nicholas Geier
Oz Roof Rail Pty Ltd
David John Rogers
Giovanni Russo
Megan Jane Cosh
Robert John Nauta
Matthew Colin Harch
Philip Andrew Gilmore
Kelly Maree Harm
Kaine David Scrimshaw
Sarah Rebecca Wells
Breeana Jayne King
Tanya Lee Morcom
Joe Evans
Ross James Perry
Shane Ian Prescott
Verena Anderson
Robin Ian Kowaltzke
Damian Michael Donovan
Michelle Louise Stewart
Jesse Daniel Lansdown Dawson
Mohammad Rafak
Suwit Boskett
Jacob Matthew Charter
Mark Peter Mathias
Blake Peter Dwyer
Shannon Rebecca Renata
Steven James Browning
John Wiliam Reay
Anthony James Ketter
Alexander William Flenady
Lester James Insch
Joeli Naqase
John Phillip Schultz
Peter Mark Mcfarland
Jeshua Guy White
Noel Adern
Paul John Lomas
Joel Brinin Daley
Gregory Lewis Buttigieg
Inyi Angasyo
Ethan Robert Holland
Daniel Collin Copeland
Hollie Ann Johnson
Andrew James Balke
Lachlan Thomas Jones
Brett Nicholas Palmer
Yolanda Jane Winter
Ayman Idris Khamis
Thomas James Francis Clancy
Keiron David Hubbard
Alexander James Lewis
Dallas James Worthington
Kenneth Shane Thomson
Candice Kimiora Benvin
Joshua James Flynn
Raelea Foley
Shaun Patrick Chettleburgh
Elizabeth Maree Gehrke
Kevin John Morris-Barrie
Jason Craig Norwood
Scott David Robertson
Malcholm James Brookes
Glen Andrew Fitzgerald
Tamicka Marie Feather
William Koroka
Luke Wayne Acworth
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court, Monday, October 19