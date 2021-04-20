FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
John Jureidini
Brad-Lee James Chilcott
Amber Marie Rose Olszewski
Tung Ngoc Hoang
Michael John Jackson
Joshua-Kye George Kleinhans
Gail Irene Smith
Ngaroimata Clarke
Stephen Wayne Frost
Adrian John Ashton
Zachary John Jennings
Benjamin Paul Partridge
John Howard Amundsen
Zhenfeng Wang
Bryen-Jon Foster
Sandra Ann Hannaway
Nicholas Benjamin Joseph Crossett
Bradley John Robinson
Kylie Rose Solomon
Gawain Broderick Evan Griffiths
Siqi Luo
David Bryan Capper
Amarnie Ritter
Ryan James Turner
Justin Harold
Sophia Lauren Berg
Christine Alicia Lyn Landers
Andrew Steven Boeck
Hayden Malcolm Forbes Jackson
Anne Marie Mendelewski
Matthew Joseph Ellis
Kyleigh Michelle Wright
David Henry Moore
Daniel Graeme Rivett
Benjamin Trevor Grenier
Jeffrey Kennedy
Alexander Lawrence Finch
Chloe Drakos
Mohammed Imtazad Ali
Andrew Paul Ross Brase
Christopher Martin Prouse
Jayden William Neilson
Karmalieta Watson
Penny Gloria Freeman
Nicholas Thomas Eckers
Kasper Richter
Gregory John Harrap
Ky Robert Clemments
Dwaine Joseph Alfred Ross
Junbiao Fu
Melissa Doreen Murphy
Yudong Kim
Gawain Griffiths
Jack-Norman Elliott
Michael Srdjan Kovac
Corey Russell Chesterman
Riley Edward Lewis Mallett
September Hanceruc-Maha
Andrew Fredrick Smith
Dana Anne Zammit
Benjamin Luke Norris
Christopher Pinzone
Bryan Wayne Willis
Paul Anthony Hannan
Queensland Corrective Services
Joanne Wait
Luke James Collings
Jayden George Burrows
Hassan Sajedian
Michele Kathryn Mcdonald
Michael Dylan Williams
Mattais Kilifi Heimuli
Robert Edmund Mcqueen
Melanie Jayne Hardman
Shaun Simpson
Melinda Anne Preece
Michelle Elizabeth Deshan
Hannah Louise Wiemers
Susan Coppens
Abraham Adu Bol
Chloe Jane Marshall
Jacob Lee Stewart
Lachlan Lambert Macchion
Ahmad Ragab Hamed Kanaan
Taniesha Christine Bond
Lissa Susan Rose
Tobias Arthur Jamieson
Clare Louise Camilleri
Travis Charles Fish
Natasha Ann Vines
Alex Gerard Schostakowski
Paul Franklin Gunnis
Adam James Holford
Kathleen Johnson
Jean-Pierre Castelyn
Paul Leslie Mark Williamson
Natarsha Sharlene Punch
Daniel Terrence Brooks
Harley Page Worldon
Dylan Jade Clarke
Marshall Jacob Lloyd
Paul Damien Parkinson
Patrick Francis Gerry
