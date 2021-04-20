FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

John Jureidini

Brad-Lee James Chilcott

Amber Marie Rose Olszewski

Tung Ngoc Hoang

Michael John Jackson

Joshua-Kye George Kleinhans

Gail Irene Smith

Ngaroimata Clarke

Stephen Wayne Frost

Adrian John Ashton

Zachary John Jennings

Benjamin Paul Partridge

John Howard Amundsen

Zhenfeng Wang

Bryen-Jon Foster

Sandra Ann Hannaway

Nicholas Benjamin Joseph Crossett

Bradley John Robinson

Kylie Rose Solomon

Gawain Broderick Evan Griffiths

Siqi Luo

David Bryan Capper

Amarnie Ritter

Ryan James Turner

Justin Harold

Sophia Lauren Berg

Christine Alicia Lyn Landers

Andrew Steven Boeck

Hayden Malcolm Forbes Jackson

Anne Marie Mendelewski

Matthew Joseph Ellis

Kyleigh Michelle Wright

David Henry Moore

Daniel Graeme Rivett

Benjamin Trevor Grenier

Jeffrey Kennedy

Alexander Lawrence Finch

Chloe Drakos

Mohammed Imtazad Ali

Andrew Paul Ross Brase

Christopher Martin Prouse

Jayden William Neilson

Karmalieta Watson

Penny Gloria Freeman

Nicholas Thomas Eckers

Kasper Richter

Gregory John Harrap

Ky Robert Clemments

Dwaine Joseph Alfred Ross

Junbiao Fu

Melissa Doreen Murphy

Yudong Kim

Gawain Griffiths

Jack-Norman Elliott

Michael Srdjan Kovac

Corey Russell Chesterman

Riley Edward Lewis Mallett

September Hanceruc-Maha

Andrew Fredrick Smith

Dana Anne Zammit

Benjamin Luke Norris

Christopher Pinzone

Bryan Wayne Willis

Paul Anthony Hannan

Queensland Corrective Services

Joanne Wait

Luke James Collings

Jayden George Burrows

Hassan Sajedian

Michele Kathryn Mcdonald

Michael Dylan Williams

Mattais Kilifi Heimuli

Robert Edmund Mcqueen

Melanie Jayne Hardman

Shaun Simpson

Melinda Anne Preece

Michelle Elizabeth Deshan

Hannah Louise Wiemers

Susan Coppens

Abraham Adu Bol

Chloe Jane Marshall

Jacob Lee Stewart

Lachlan Lambert Macchion

Ahmad Ragab Hamed Kanaan

Taniesha Christine Bond

Lissa Susan Rose

Tobias Arthur Jamieson

Clare Louise Camilleri

Travis Charles Fish

Natasha Ann Vines

Alex Gerard Schostakowski

Paul Franklin Gunnis

Adam James Holford

Kathleen Johnson

Jean-Pierre Castelyn

Paul Leslie Mark Williamson

Natarsha Sharlene Punch

Daniel Terrence Brooks

Harley Page Worldon

Dylan Jade Clarke

Marshall Jacob Lloyd

Paul Damien Parkinson

Patrick Francis Gerry

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 20