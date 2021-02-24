FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Kirsty Maria Lester
Thanh Tam Vu
Brett Andrew Simon
Travis Charles Burch
Nicholas Kingston Dart
Angela Kathleen Scott
Talalelei Pauga
Charlie Mikael Goransson
Steven David Watts
Maddison Laura Mckenna
Sourabh
Ricky James Peter Holcroft
Seth Charles Morgan
Damien Carmody
Helena Rose Harvey
Bree Moore Fish
Trent Gordon Davidson
Jongbok Lee
Anastasia Hagi-George
Margarita Jacqueline Hernandez
Nicholas John Forbes
Patrik Rasmus Goransson
Beau John Lambert
Connor Emmanuel Carlos
Kourosh Zargaran
Cory Adam Rylatt
Destiny Kiona Downs
Harriet Isabella Marshall
Major Major
Ivan Tumara
Natalia Suesskow
Alec Richard Peter Kennedy
Taylor Rose Weickel
Filmon Teklesenbet Woldemariam
Waiharore Waikawhia Totore Manthey
Matthew Brett Osborne
Danny John Griffin
Jody Mark Smith
Marnie Patricia Coolwell
Joel Hounslow
Douglas Owen Traynor
Nicholas James Mccormick
Cho Deecke
Jack Samuel Thompson
Tevita Seini Vungamoeahi
Ila Jnr Mamatta
Ephraim Nirdosh Isaac
Emilia Mcnamara
Maddison Mckenna
Luke Reice Oakley
Daniel Phillip Webb
Blake Joseph Dillon
Anthony Ferise Taua
Jack Thomas Warren
Stephen Albert Long
Benjamin James Peerless
Jason Troy Trouchet
Julian John Campain
Edin Mustajbegovic
Christopher St John Sheppard
Benjamin James Mawn
Vincent Alexander Mcdonald
Regina Sopo Su'A
Thomas James Le
Eun Soo Kim
Adam Peter Crisci
Blake Isaac Goves
Hanny Hamed
Ahmed Hussein
Andrew Kurt Reid
Raymond Luke Bundle
Glen David Edwards
Kristin Ray Eather
Darren John Oertel
Shane David Lee
Thang Huy Nguyen
Rory John Donnan
Kinita Mayella Simpson
Madeleine Frances Barker
Letiesha Anne Hayes
Damien Allan Cunningham
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Wednesday, February 24