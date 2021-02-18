FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Kenneth William Currie
Nicholas John Forbes
Szymon Miroslaw Misiak
Timothy Luke Smith
Mark Allan Hanham
Jennifer Rachel Julie Breene
Chloe Rochelle Melenewycz
Debabrata Dutta
Stewart David Smith
Karanpreet Singh
Theo Fewquandie
Ashley Paul Gulliver Peck
Christopher Roy Sandy
Jessica Louise Puce
Russell Bruce Lutton
Aniket
Jon Murphy
Lacie Renee Waugh
James Linden Carrington
Matthew Joel Apps
Chol Majok Chol
Thanh Phong Dong
Corey Trevor Wolfe
Egide Bigirimana
Oscar Beh
Jack Salmon
Kirsty Maria Lester
Carmel Blight
Robert Mcarthur
Robert Jimmie Mcarthur
Steven Damien Whiti
Vincent Alexander Mcdonald
Neil Anthony Marmin
Oskar Mariusz Samsonow
Douglas Owen Traynor
Robert Jimmie Cameron Mcarthur
Trevina Dale Schwarz
Clinton John Burns
Simon Joseph Mammino
Matthew Brian Smith
Patrik Rasmus Goransson
Charlie Mikael Goransson
Raymond Russell House
Monique Bianca Shenfield
Ahmed Younis Rashid
Laurence William Smith
Ceirwy Holden
Travis Charles Burch
Ian John Kovacevic
Grant Joseph Goodbun
Ben James Hills
Adam James Smith
Andrew Steven Morrison
Peter Francis O'Connor
Thiwat Suebma
Jayden James Young
Siqi Luo
Troy Harper
Anthuan Velez
Timothy Luke Rodgers
Mia Godschall Johnson
Salvatore Riccardo Ragusa
Ricky Clark
James Daniel Reid
Zach Shane Costello
Sally Ann O'Brien
Matthew David Barber
Thanh The Nguyen
Damien Geoffrey Bryan
Justin Clayton Ord
Natchamon Srisunanrat
Cherie Marie Dalley
Jason Troy Trouchet
Abdulgadir Nur Hussein Abdu
Iain Stringer
Timothy George Seelig
Phillip Wayne Pidgeon
Mathon Bakk Barr
Jeffrey Mervyn Going
Robert Weeks
Stephen Fredrick Swenson
Angela Maree Welsh
Bryan Thomas Carter
Anthony John Pluta
Seyyed Kamal Ghafournejad
Robbert Jason Edwards
Deborah Jane Amey
Younisan Frances Shol
