FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kenneth William Currie

Nicholas John Forbes

Szymon Miroslaw Misiak

Timothy Luke Smith

Mark Allan Hanham

Jennifer Rachel Julie Breene

Chloe Rochelle Melenewycz

Debabrata Dutta

Stewart David Smith

Karanpreet Singh

Theo Fewquandie

Ashley Paul Gulliver Peck

Christopher Roy Sandy

Jessica Louise Puce

Russell Bruce Lutton

Aniket

Jon Murphy

Lacie Renee Waugh

James Linden Carrington

Matthew Joel Apps

Chol Majok Chol

Thanh Phong Dong

Corey Trevor Wolfe

Egide Bigirimana

Oscar Beh

Jack Salmon

Kirsty Maria Lester

Carmel Blight

Robert Mcarthur

Robert Jimmie Mcarthur

Steven Damien Whiti

Vincent Alexander Mcdonald

Neil Anthony Marmin

Oskar Mariusz Samsonow

Douglas Owen Traynor

Robert Jimmie Cameron Mcarthur

Trevina Dale Schwarz

Clinton John Burns

Simon Joseph Mammino

Matthew Brian Smith

Patrik Rasmus Goransson

Charlie Mikael Goransson

Raymond Russell House

Monique Bianca Shenfield

Ahmed Younis Rashid

Laurence William Smith

Ceirwy Holden

Travis Charles Burch

Ian John Kovacevic

Grant Joseph Goodbun

Ben James Hills

Adam James Smith

Andrew Steven Morrison

Peter Francis O'Connor

Thiwat Suebma

Jayden James Young

Siqi Luo

Troy Harper

Anthuan Velez

Timothy Luke Rodgers

Mia Godschall Johnson

Salvatore Riccardo Ragusa

Ricky Clark

James Daniel Reid

Zach Shane Costello

Sally Ann O'Brien

Matthew David Barber

Thanh The Nguyen

Damien Geoffrey Bryan

Justin Clayton Ord

Natchamon Srisunanrat

Cherie Marie Dalley

Jason Troy Trouchet

Abdulgadir Nur Hussein Abdu

Iain Stringer

Timothy George Seelig

Phillip Wayne Pidgeon

Mathon Bakk Barr

Jeffrey Mervyn Going

Robert Weeks

Stephen Fredrick Swenson

Angela Maree Welsh

Bryan Thomas Carter

Anthony John Pluta

Seyyed Kamal Ghafournejad

Robbert Jason Edwards

Deborah Jane Amey

Younisan Frances Shol

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, February 18