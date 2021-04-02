FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Ryan Edward Dwyer

Jessica Jayne Payzis

Samarn Prom

Lachlan Andrew Elijah Dunn

Matthew Hughes Moor

Jaidyn David Falloon

Bowie Naava Larnach

Nicholas William Overell Heywood

Amarnie Ritter

Brendan James Hollywood

Drucilla Kelly

Charles Kenneth Speedy

Jack Matthew Oswald

Dean Noel Cameron

Emily Jane Bramley

Dean Glen Jones

Connor Michael Lovell

Jack Thomas Robinson

Cooper Jordan Breen

Kun-Lin Kuo

John Francis Carter

Steven John Cashen

Michael Grant O'Brien

Lily Marie Richardson

Lachlan Robert Baldwin

Teneil Lee Hassan

Damien Paul Coutts

Jamie Fielding

Damien Christopher Law

Stanley Richard Marciniak

Jasmine Wilde

Richard Phillip Gritt

Brooke Kirea Large

Neville Tremain Maxwell Brannock

Luke David Conlan

Jingjing Yi

Kenneth Lindsay Willis

Sarah Jayne Persechino

Katie Nicole Swainson

Richard Ian Bridges

Jacquelyn Ann Forster

Kayne Kevin Healy

Gordon Keith Doctor

Kim James Varley

Brandon Hastings

John Henry Shipard

Lili Jade Cronin

Dylan James Barry

Mary-Louise Hocking

Cort Ari Hale

Hamish John Volker

Matthew Kemp Luckhurst

Darren Stanley Johnston

Jessica Streets

Joel Timothy Bedington

Adam Luke Minarelli

James Michael King

Zaryn Martin Gardiner

Matthew Graham Murray

Kadija Mohamed

Benjamin James Riley-Winters

Luke Augustine Stratton

Sam Jacob Gray

Ian James Wilson-Scott

Fiona Ruth Archer

Bridgette Emily Fenton

Samuel Bergmann

Ellen Lela Dallow

Murray Travis Nowlan

Kathryn Loise Roach

Nariko Emma Mcdonnell

Gary Harold Marshall

Marley Mathews

Luke Andrew Watkins

Dwaine Robert King

Dylan Robert Keith Storm

Jessica Anne Reid

Jordan Roman Brennan

Rudolf Andrzej Szadkowski

Ngoc Huy Le

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Wednesday, March 31