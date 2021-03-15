FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Bowman Christopher Graham
Ghia Maree Clayton
Charlotte Rosemary Hellen
Warrick Bruce Trewavas
Aidan Lee Wendijk
Tianah Portelli
Robert Waine Tayler
Letitia Maree Lacey
Scott Cameron Finlayson
Alexander Duncan Fraser
Lachlan Lambert Macchion
Isaiah Cooke
Jamil Michael Rynne
Harry James Tombs
Nathaniel John Matthews
Merlin Nikolaus Gertz
Andrew James Parker
Michael James Mcguire
Matthew Stephen Peck
Marise Patricia Byrne
Aaden Zachariah Reid
Clint Victor Beeston
Emily Jane Bramley
Timothy James Knox
Lynda Lee Reid
Carl Eric Collett
Michael Lee Oniga
Nerissa Anne Marsden
Robby-Lee Ross Perkins
Douglas William Shea
Chantelle Patricia Baker
Scott Anthony Richards
Adahlia Revai Groves-Hardy
Deni Maxi Shally
Kadija Mohamed
David Cobban
Ryan Daniel Bickley
Daniel Charles Barker
Ajdin Fazlic
Douglas Shea
Carlie-Jade Nikora Walker
Alexander Lyle Newlands
Sativa-Yanta Scowan
Benjamin Kelly Corbett
Michael Edwin
Peter William Ellis
Kelly Leeanne Knox
Che Desmond Smith-Sellars
Lara Sheree Carlo
Angus Ross Lihou
Michael James Constable
Tanechka Roslyn Mcaleese
John Travis Buckley
Zachary John Stephen
Rozeleen Nisha Hodgkinson
Dylan Scott Harrington
Guy Allan Walter
Nicholas Trent Kelly
Damion Antonio Fiore
Kurt Thomas Shaw
Mary-Louise Hocking
Adam Nicholas Fern
Lachlan Jay Lapham
John Murray Elvis Dowden
Wendy Louise Bell
Patrina Mary Alexander
Aaron James Tonissoo
Kalika Beatrice Link
Tyler Maclaren Espinosa
Jacinta Angela Mills
Stacey Ann Swaine
Alana Louise Reilly
Luke James Algie
Steven Bruce Johnson
Terrin Andrew De-Thierry
Mark Stephen Lewis
Robert Steven Carmichael
Avraham Gevurah Apelaham Daniel
Emma Leigh Bohorquez
Melissa May Disney
Brook Dana Currie
Jason James Rushton
James William Bond
Michael Roderick Jones
Ben Mark Settetrombe
Benjamin Ralph Lowry
Tania Zaphia Kazzi
Emilia Mcnamara
Gerrard Leo Davis
Brodie James Wheeler
Connor Allen Gater
Timothy Charles Mclean Ensor
Jason Michael Steer
Samuel John Charlton
John Suafai Semau
Mellissia Maree Clark
Estela Desiree Bianchi
Paul Collins
Jake Nicoll
Shane Colin Lane
Danelle Rose Sheen
Gershome Kebel Rodgers
Joel Andrew Kenneth Murray
Shaun Michale Sinfield
Laura Michelle Sussmann
Rechard Chidi Okonye
Murray Travis Nowlan
Jana Mackesha Hodges
Christopher Kent Richardson
Darin John Antram
Mary Theresa Hodge
Corey Anthony Durham
Laverne Louise James
Trent Andrew Underdown
Jae Damon Cook
Amanda Leis Kimmel
David Jurcut
Kieren Matthew Craig Baker
Matthew Paul Hendrik Denis
Glen Jay Pinkerton
Kayleb Blade Lees-Brown
Gregor James Moore
Norman Glen Matthew Cobbo
Neil Thomas Fleming
Conner Grahame Toohill
Jason Ian Sykes
Shane Leimeister
Zoe Eliza Macdonald
Kathryn Mcphail
Destry Steven Rex Johnson
Christopher James Beck
Samuel William Fairhall
Jerome Aiden Alexander Misa
Toby Glenn Collins
