Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court: Who is appearing
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Nathan Jaggard
Kristie Lee Willmot
Brendan Paul Jones
Benjamin Joseph Moore
Philip Gregory Pearson
Matthew Glen Thomas
Kellie Maree Band
Sary Ney
William Henry Bennett
Kylie Maree Jackson
Leslie John Holt
Shane Robert Geale
Jade Michelle Gripske
Robert Bruce Mcaulay
Jade Maree Thornton
Kyle Manning Casben
William Catalano
Brooke Lee Patrick
Peter Anthony James Johnson
Jean Louise Herholdt
Caroline Linda Randall
Zane William White
Dale Noel Keats
Gillian Roberts
Peter Thomas Iezzi
Briallan Ruth Purcell
Tasha Savia Ashwin
Shane James Anderson
Kenneth George Robinson
Scott Peter Woolston
Benjamin Chin
Bessie Aufaga
Mark Nicholas Cominos
Pamela Melissa Facey
Stratos Ioannidis
Karie Elyse Isaacs
Georgena Margaret Mcallan
Sharon Lee Nunn
Miranda Nicole Kapua Te Riini
Jessica Ann Roberts
Patrick Hugh Donald Maggs
Mark Andrew Strachan
Danny Lee Gregory
Daisuke Yoshida
Bounpheng James Chansisourath
Lucas Thomas Harry Langdon
Jai Robert Peter Burns
Ricky Roach
Milly Rose Wilson
Matthew James Kingi
Kelly Ann Shaw
Denise Antoinette Deen
Brett Alan Breuel
Dean Kevin Clayton
Reece Samuel Nicol
Adrian Joseph Somerville
Robert Anthony John Donovan
Gordon Alan Rankin
Sara Louise Hoeben
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Friday, November 13