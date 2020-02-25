Menu
Tent Hill Lower State School preps Front Row: Isabelle, Taylor, Allie, Stacey, Nate Middle: Carter, Dillion, Henry, Arthur, Diego, BaileyBack: Jet, Phoenix, Isaak, Logan, Xander, Chase, Xavier, Charlie, Jacob. PHOTO: EBONY GRAVEUR.
News

Every Lockyer, Somerset prep to appear in special feature

Ali Kuchel
, ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au
25th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
DURING the next few weeks, the Gatton Star team will be busy visiting more than 50 schools across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region, taking photos of this year’s prep students.

The photos will be displayed in a special liftout feature in the Gatton Star on March 18, featuring every school (who was willing to participate) from the region.

This year, more schools than ever have agreed to take part, and best of all, the keepsake lift out is FREE with your Gatton Star on Wednesday, March 18.

So if you have a little one who started school this year, be sure they’re prepared with a big cheeky smile.

Teachers will be given a heads up when the Star will be visiting to ensure children are prepared.

And as always, prints will be available for purchase through the Gatton Star office.

We are really looking forward to seeing all the students and taking their photos.

Mark March 18 on the calendar to grab your copy of the Gatton Star with the liftout inside.

prep feature primary schools
Gatton Star

