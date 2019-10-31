Everest winner eyeing off another spring major

Yes Yes Yes may yet have another run this spring. Picture: Mark Metcalfe

CHRIS Waller will make a decision on Everest winner Yes Yes Yes's spring carnival on Thursday or Friday as he weighs up whether to give the star colt one more run or spell him.

The Rubick three-year-old is a chance of heading to the Group 1 VRC Sprint (1200m) at Flemington on Saturday week but the temptation to spell him and get him ready for the autumn carnival in Sydney is a real possibility.

Waller is confident he can peak Yes Yes Yes again in the autumn the way he did in The Everest but with not a lot to gain from racing on this preparation, the $50 million stallion prospect could be done for the spring.

"He had a gallop this morning (Wednesday) and I was happy with him. We didn't put him under a lot of pressure," Waller said.

"I wasn't happy with his blood profile after the win in The Everest. He wasn't sick or missed any work though.

"We'll go to the ownership group at the end of the week and suggest whether to press on or look to the autumn. It's a 50/50 chance to go to the race up the straight."

Speedy stablemate Nature Strip will definitely go to the VRC Sprint and Waller agonised over racing him in this weekend's $1 million Redzel Stakes (1300m) at Rosehill.

He will run two in that hot sprint race - Fiesta and last start Shannon Stakes winner Mister Sea Wolf.

"He's not the best horse in the race but he adds a bit of credibility to it, I think. He's a genuine Group 2 horse who races very well fresh," Waller said.

"He needs a bit of luck from the gate (13) and if we got a bit of rain or a thunderstorm, which can happen out west at this time of the year, that will help him.

"Leigh Roche rides him and he's ridden for us before in Australia and has been riding well in Ireland lately."

Fiesta is one of the Waller stable's toughest horses.

The Chris Waller trained Fiesta will race on Saturday at Rosehill. Picture: Mark Evans

She's coming into Saturday's race second-up off a fifth placing behind Deprive in the Sydney Stakes.

Because she ran in that race she's eligible for a bonus $750,000 on top of the $580,000 for first if she takes out the Redzel Stakes.

And Waller took plenty of confidence out of that first-up run where things didn't go her way.

"Her first-up run was terrific," he said.

"We drew wide and went back and she snuck up through them and didn't get a lot of clear running in the straight and she's probably the forgotten horse to come out of that race.

"It's a big step to take on the likes of Pierata, Deprive and Trekking but she'll run a cheeky race."