Eventful weekend ahead

Brian Crichton, Martin Taylor, Jera Store, Bailey Sprecak, Reiley Mitchell, Leah Breue, Grace Watson, Ben Jeffs, and Alice de May from A Christmas Carol. Photo: Nathan Greaves.

Brian Crichton, Martin Taylor, Jera Store, Bailey Sprecak, Reiley Mitchell, Leah Breue, Grace Watson, Ben Jeffs, and Alice de May from A Christmas Carol. Photo: Nathan Greaves.

You Are Here

This exhibition will showcase the works of photographer Neil Degney, and explores the relationship between camera-phone connectivity, photography, art and popular culture.

All of the images have been taken using a camera-phone, showing viewers the creative possibilities of small-screen photography, and the ease with which one can find the remarkable in mundane places.

The opening event for the exhibit is from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, November 9, at The Condensery Art Gallery in Toogoolawah.

The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays, and 10am to 4pm on weekends.

The exhibition will be on display from November 9 until January 19.

Fundraiser Exhibition

Art and animal lovers are invited to the Old Church Gallery in Moore this weekend, for a special fundraising exhibition.

The stunning artwork on display by Marilyn Leitch, showcasing the beauty and diversity of iconic native wildlife.

Marilyn will be donating two of her paintings to be raffled on the day, with all proceeds going to a local wildlife rescue organisation.

A representative from Ipswich Koala Rescue Organisation will also be present for the opening, providing information on the valuable work they do in Somerset.

The exhibition opens on Sunday, November 10, and closes on November 24.

The Old Church Gallery is open from Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Lockyer in the Wild

The winners of the Lockyer in the Wild nature photography competition were recently announced, and some of the top pictures will be on display this week.

The Ma Ma Creek State School, as one of the competition’s community sponsors, will host the exhibition for a week in the school reception area.

The exhibition will be open school days from 9am to 4 pm, until Wednesday, November 13.

Ma Ma Markets

On Saturday, the Ma Ma Creek Community Markets will be on, showing off everything the area has to offer.

There will be pure local honey, fabulous woodwork, handmade artisan soaps and cleaning bars, patchwork products, quilting supplies, fresh fruit and vegies, pickles and preserves, plants and jewellery, bric-a-brac, face painting and so much more.

It only costs $5 to set up a stall, and new stallholders are always welcome.

All of the stall fee proceeds go to the MMC Community Centre Inc.

The markets start at 7am, and run until noon.

Friends of Ma Ma

On Sunday, the annual Friends of Ma Ma afternoon tea will kick off, offering an invaluable opportunity to reconnect.

The event aims to bring past, current and hopefully future residents of Ma Ma Creek and surrounding areas together for social snacks, and a good old chat.

A raffle will also be drawn during, offering a range of prizes.

The event goes from 1pm to 4pm.

A Christmas Carol

Lockyer Regional Performing Arts presents Charles’ Dickens most famous tale, ‘A Christmas Carol.’

Be transported with Ebeneezer Scrooge to Christmases past, present, and future in our full length play.

Two shows remain for the performance, which features a talented cast and crew of locals both young and old.

The last show times are Saturday November 9, from 7pm, and Sunday November 10, from 2pm.

Tickets are available online, or at the door.

Country Music Concert

Laidley’s Country Music Week comes to a close this Sunday, capping off a week of song, socialisation, and stage performances.

There will be a concert on Saturday, offering an evening of entertainment to bring the week to a memorable conclusion.

Remembrance Day

Monday, November 11 is Remembrance Day, an opportunity to commemorate and mourn the contributions of past and current servicement.

At 11am, take some time to observe a moment of respectful silence for the sacrifices of our fallen soldiers and veterans.