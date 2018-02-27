Menu
Event set to return to Esk

DAY OUT: The Esk Garden and Lifestyle Fair will be back for the third time this year.
DAY OUT: The Esk Garden and Lifestyle Fair will be back for the third time this year.

PREPARATIONS are well under way for the third Esk Garden and Lifestyle Fair, which will see the town come alive in June.

The fair boasts a great mix of returning and new stallholders, selling a wide range of products from plants, garden furniture, metal art and more.

The popular Esk Choir will perform at the fair and there will be seating and food and drinks available, along with some wonderful prizes to be won in the raffle.

The scarecrows will be returning to help create a friendly atmosphere and you can have a go at creating one of your own, as well as vote on which one you like best.

Valley of the Lakes Garden Club's Kerri Melville said there will be a "plant creche” to store your purchases while you continue around the fair, off-street parking and a dedicated loading bay.

"All of this for a gold coin entry,” she said.

"You can't find any better value than that anywhere.

"We will be having three excellent guest speakers in Annette McFarlane, Alison Alexander and Paul Hains, with Annette having a Q&A session as well.”

The CWA will be decorating the trees around Esk in the lead up to the event as well as hosting stalls selling craft and selling food in the CWA Hall on the day.

The Esk stitchers will also have craft on sale in the St Agnes Church Hall and local businesses in Esk will be open to visit as well.

The Esk Garden and Lifestyle Fair will be held on Saturday, June 16, from 8am-3pm at Pipeliner Park.

For more information and to keep up to date visit www.facebook.com/eskgardenandlifestylefair or email valleyofthelakesgardenclub@gmail.com.

Topics:  community event esk garden and lifestyle fair

Gatton Star

