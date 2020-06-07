Event cancellations hit show society’s wallet

GONE: Laidley Show Society president Craig Wass (centre) says the society was missing out on vital funding due to event cancellations.

The cancellation of the agricultural show isn’t the only loss for the Laidley Show Society this year.

Coronavirus restrictions have also impacted a number of events held at the showgrounds that would normally bring in the dollars.

Laidley Show Society president Craig Wass said the annual show, which was meant to be held on July 3, 4 and 5, wasn’t the biggest money spinner.

Other events such as polo cross tournaments, swap meets and car shows usually generated good dollars for the society.

But with gathering limits restricted to 20 it was impossible to hold these events or even plan ahead for a time when the numbers are lifted.

“The dollars are not there in the agricultural show so we rely on the events that are held through the year,” said Mr Wass.

Mr Wass said a two-day polo cross tournament involving 35 teams and 350 players, plus support crews, should have been held next weekend but was cancelled.

“That’s a big impact not just on the showgrounds but businesses like the bakery and the servo because they’re not getting 30 teams coming through for the weekend,” said Mr Wass.

Another polo cross tournament held after the Laidley Show will also not go ahead.

Then there was the Chrome and Clutter Retro Festival that was set for June 26 which draws people to Laidley for a weekend of entertainment, stalls and vintage cars – also cancelled.

Mr Wass said he was unsure what was happening to the HMCCQ Bike Swap set for October.

He said some money has been generated through showgrounds camping and an equestrian school operating three days a week.

“We have had a few campers here right through and we have taken some others in because there are people out there where their caravan in their home – they don’t have a fixed address – and they had to live somewhere,” he said.

“While we are getting some camping it is nowhere near the capacity we normally have but that may change now that they’ve opened Queensland to travel.”

Mr Wass said planning for next year’s show would start at the society’s first meeting next week.

“I would like to thank everybody for their support – we’ll be back,” he said.

Articles contributed today by Kat Donaghey were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.