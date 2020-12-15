EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY: Residents told to leave as water rises

UPDATE, 11.30am: An Evacuation Order has been issued for Tweed River at Condong, Tumbulgum and surrounding areas to evacuate the high danger area via Tweed Valley Way.

Flood waters have begun to close low-lying roads, and the Tweed Valley Way to the north of Tumbulgum.

It is important you evacuate immediately as emergency services cannot always rescue or assist people if conditions become too dangerous.

Travel to a safer location on higher ground with family or friends or make other accommodation arrangement. There is an Evacuation Centre at Wollumbin High School, 94 North Arm Road, Murwillumbah.

The areas affected are:

Properties on the Tweed Valley Way north of Murwillumbah

Condong and Tumbulgum

The low-lying areas of Tygalgah and surrounding areas.

Why the SES is ordering evacuations:

Once flood water begins inundating the area, road access, water, sewerage, power, phones, and internet may be lost. If you remain in the area you will be trapped, and it may be too dangerous for SES to rescue you.

Where to go:

Move to a place of safety. Wherever possible, people should go and stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements. If you are unable to go to family or friends, go to the Evacuation Centre at: Wollumbin High School 94 North Arm Road Murwillumbah.

What to expect:

Once floodwater begins inundating the area, road access may be cut. If you remain in the area after this time, you may become trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you.

What you need to do:

Lift possessions and important items above the predicted flood height

Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you

Leave as early as possible to avoid restricted roads

Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

Flooding in Tumbulgum on Monday, December 14, 2020. Picture: Liana Boss

Original story: THE State Emergency Service has warned residents in South Murwillumbah and Tumbulgum to prepare now for evacuation.

According to the SES Northern Rivers' latest information, MAJOR FLOODING is expected at Tumbulgum about 12pm today.

Moderate flooding is expected in Murwillumbah and Chinderah this morning.

At North Tumbulgum, the Tweed River was expected to reach 4.2 metres about 7am and further rises are possible if the rain intensifies.

At Tumbulgum, the river was expected to exceed the moderate flood level (1.8 metres) about 5am.

It is expected to reach 2.5 metres about 12pm with major flooding.

At Chinderah (Barneys Point) the river is expected to exceed the minor flood level (1.3 metres) about 9am today and to reach about 1.7 metres with moderate flooding about 12pm.

MODERATE FLOODING is likely in Lismore. The Wilsons Wiver is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (7.2m) about 10am and it may reach about 7.8 metres at 2am on Wednesday, with moderate flooding.

MINOR FLOODING is expected for the Richmond River at Kyogle, Coraki and Bungawalbin.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast possible flooding for the Tweed River at South Murwillumbah, at Tumbulgum and surrounding areas.

"As a result, businesses, residents and visitors to these areas should TAKE ACTION NOW to prepare for possible flood impacts," the SES said in a statement.

"NSW SES is advising residents in low lying areas of the following locations that they may need to evacuate due to rising flood water."

These areas include:

• Low lying areas of South Murwillumbah residential and industrial estates

• Greenhills Caravan Park

• Residential and business areas bounded by the Tweed River, the railway line, Alma Street and the southern end of Wardrop Street and Railway Street

• Tweed Valley Way between Mistral Road and Rose Lane

• Tumbulgum and surrounding areas

• Low lying properties may experience impacts due to flash flooding and/or riverine flooding.

• Storm and flood impacts may interrupt essential services such as electricity, phones, internet, water and sewerage.

"People in these areas need to closely monitor weather and road closures and make informed decisions early based on individual circumstances," the SES said.

"Residents should monitor the situation as it is changing rapidly and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so.

"A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if and when evacuations are required."

If you choose to leave early you should stay with family or friends or make other safe accommodation arrangements.

WHAT THE SES IS EXPECTING:

• Once floodwater begins inundating the area, road access may be cut. If you remain in the area after this time, you may become trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you.

WHAT YOU MUST DO:

• Lift possessions and important items above the predicted flood height.

• Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you.

• Leave as early as possible to avoid restricted roads.

• Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible

• For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple-0 (000) immediately.