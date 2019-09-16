Menu
Login
This is where we'll feel the conflict.
This is where we'll feel the conflict. Danielle Lowe
Politics

EU concerned over Saudi oil attack

16th Sep 2019 3:16 AM

The attack on two Saudi oil facilities threatens security and undermines efforts to reduce tensions in the region, the European Union says, while stressing the need to clearly establish who was behind the incident.

"Yesterday's attack by drones on two Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia poses a real threat to regional security," an EU foreign policy spokesperson said in a statement, expressing sympathy to the Saudi authorities and people.

"At a time when tensions in the region are running high, this attack undermines ongoing work at de-escalation and dialogue," the statement says.

"It is important to clearly establish the facts and determine responsibility for this deplorable attack," the spokesperson said, calling for "maximum restraint and de-escalation."

More Stories

Show More
eropean union gulf conflict oil prices proxy war saudi oil attack

Top Stories

    Q and A with the face of Lockyer Valley Relay for Life

    Q and A with the face of Lockyer Valley Relay for Life

    News Get to know Tim and learn what motivates him to be involved in Relay for Life

    Thieves target rural properties in search for hot commodity

    Thieves target rural properties in search for hot commodity

    News Diesel thefts rise across region, putting landholders out of pocket

    VOTE: Will you test drive the bypass?

    VOTE: Will you test drive the bypass?

    Opinion Have your say in our weekly reader poll

    Hawks teams flying into finals

    Hawks teams flying into finals

    Rugby League The grand finals will take place on Saturday 14