Menu
Login
Alex de Minaur has a bit more time to prepare for his next tournament now.
Alex de Minaur has a bit more time to prepare for his next tournament now.
Tennis

De Minaur clay concerns as Bernie lines up Millman

by AAP
30th Apr 2019 8:14 AM

AUSSIE young gun Alex de Minaur has made a shock early exit at the ATP Tour's Estoril Open, losing his first-round clash to lowly-ranked local Joao Domingues.

World No.27 De Minaur was upset 6-2 2-6 6-2 by Portugal's Domingues, ranked 187 spots below his fancied opponent, in just under two hours.

De Minaur had his serve broken four times after winning less than half of the points on his second serves.

An all-Australian showdown between John Millman and Bernard Tomic highlights the first-round action on Wednesday morning (AEST) while 19-year-old Sydneysider Alexei Popyrin qualified and will face Portugal's Joao Sousa in his main draw opener.

In other first-round action on Monday, American Reilly Opelka, Guido Andreozzi of Argentina and Japane's Yoshihito Nishioka all won to advance to the second round.

More Stories

alex de minaur bernard tomic estoril open john millman tennis
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Cancer patients to get help from by tea-sipping strangers

    Cancer patients to get help from by tea-sipping strangers

    News On Sunday, May 19, Mrs Watson will invite friends, family and strangers into her home for her third annual event - all for the benefit of others.

    • 30th Apr 2019 10:45 AM
    'I supported the PM': Buchholz denies backing Dutton bid

    'I supported the PM': Buchholz denies backing Dutton bid

    News Wright MP says reports of Dutton support were incorrect

    Abbey wants more respect for indigenous history on Anzac Day

    Abbey wants more respect for indigenous history on Anzac Day

    News She hopes her stance creates awareness.

    Rural Ambassador eager to involve younger generation

    Rural Ambassador eager to involve younger generation

    News Korrina Nelson titled for the second time