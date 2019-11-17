ESK: Esk residents return home after scary night

WHERE TO: The Ipswich Showgrounds will be the evacuation point for Esk residents in the Somerset Region - if it is required.

WHERE TO: The Ipswich Showgrounds will be the evacuation point for Esk residents in the Somerset Region - if it is required.

UPDATE 8.45PM:

ESK residents who do not travel via Esk-Hampton Road have been given the green light to return home.

At present, Esk-Hampton Rd remains closed at the Showgrounds due to the Ravensbourne-Pechey fire.

With conditions easing, the Fernvale Futures Centre is closing for the night and there will be no evacuation centres open, a Somerset Regional Council spokesperson has said.

Esk State School will remain closed tomorrow following the status of the Ravensbourne-Pechey fire.

EARLIER: AT present, there are no forced evacuations in place for the Esk township.

A Somerset Regional Council spokesperson said at present, the Fernvale Futures Centre was a staging point where residents could register and talk to council staff.

STAY UPDATED: Bushfire threatens Esk-Hampton Road

"At the moment, there is only a small patch of Esk that has voluntary evacuations in place, and none of that is the actual township of Esk itself."

At present, there are 31 firefighting crews on scene at the Ravensbourne/Pechey fire, which is impacting Esk-Hampton Road.