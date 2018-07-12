Menu
ACTION PACKED: Grab a front row seat at the Esk races this Saturday.
ACTION PACKED: Grab a front row seat at the Esk races this Saturday.
Esk races celebrates a local police legend

Ali Kuchel
by
12th Jul 2018 10:27 AM

HORSE RACING: There will be an abundance of police officers at the Esk Races on Saturday, but they won't be looking for fines, instead they will be supporting one of their colleagues.

Esk Senior Constable Luke Rowley will have a race named after him, following his Bravery Medal award for saving three people from drowning at Carmila Beach in 2013.

Esk Race Club secretary Sharon Cowley said the Toogoolawah and Esk co-ops wanted to sponsor and recognise Snr Const Rowley's achievements at the race day.

The club invited police officers to attend where Snr Const Rowley will make the presentations to the winners of the 1200m Benchmark 50 handicap.

Snr Const Rowley's feature race will be part of a full card, five-race program, with the barriers for the first race expected to open around 12.30pm.

Ms Cowley said the club's mid-year race meet usually had the biggest crowd.

"It's a typical country race meeting,” she said.

"The best part is everything is up close and personal, you can almost touch the horses when they're in the mounting yard and stables.”

All the regular facilities will be available including, food, drinks and entertainment.

