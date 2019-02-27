Esk race meet to recall Moore

RACING: The Des Moore Memorial at the Esk Race Club in 2017.

RACING: The Esk Race Club invites spectators to the field this Saturday for an afternoon of horse racing.

Two 800m races, two 1200m races and one 1750m race are in store for the day with the first event scheduled to take place at 12.30pm.

In addition to the races, dapper visitors can look forward to fashions on the field.

Esk Race Club secretary Sharon Crowley said the style celebration would most likely take place between the third and fourth races.

"Contestants self nominate and the judges pick three finalists,” she said.

"Then the winner is picked from there.”

If the thought of getting dolled up fills you with dread, the opportunity to win some prize money to the sum of $100 is sure to sweeten the deal.

Five races are scheduled to take place on the day, with one of the 1200m races set to headline the event.

Held to remember a member of the committee known for his work as a voluntary steward and groundsman, the annual Des Moore Memorial race is open to horses that haven't previously won a race.

"Each year at this meeting, his family presents a trophy,” Ms Crowley said.

"They have done so ever since his passing.”

The Esk Race Club holds TAB meets three times a year, in March, July and December.