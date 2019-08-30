Esk on the airwaves

A BELOVED Somerset citizen has lent his voice to spreading awareness about his region.

Laurie Stratton, 73, is a familiar face to guests at the Esk Visitor Information Centre, having volunteered there for the past two years.

On the weekend, Laurie made himself known to locals in a new way, featuring in a 20-minute interview with ABC Radio Overnights host Rod Quinn, for the popular Spot On The Map segment.

The wide-ranging interview aired on Sunday morning, discussing all things Esk.

"I was a bit surprised to be honest, talking about the past, present and future of the place,” Laurie said.

"One person called me about 15 minutes after the interview went to air to say they wanted to come to Esk, and a few from Brisbane drove out after they heard it.”

A plumber by trade, Laurie lives in Esk with his wife, Anne.

As well as volunteering at the Information Centre, he also donates his time to the local Meals on Wheels program.

"I volunteer at the information centre for what I get out of it - it's extremely rewarding and I like meeting new people,” Laurie said.

Members of the Somerset Regional Council thanked Laurie for his words at this week's council meeting, which Laurie sat in on.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said Spot On The Map had showcased the region to a national audience.

"Volunteers like Laurie contribute so much to the community, and now ABC listeners know more about his pride, passion and positivity for Somerset,” Cr Lehmann said.

Those interested in listening to the Spot On The Map interview can here: https://ab.co/2NtPSjw.