Esk officer recognised for immense bravery

HONOURED: Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey awards Esk Police Senior Constable Luke Rowley a bravery medal. contributed
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

ESK Police Senior Constable Luke Rowley says saving three people from drowning was just a natural response to the call of duty.

Though his bravery during the rescue has been honoured at the Australian Bravery Decorations Awards Ceremony at Government House, where he was awarded a bravery medal by the Governor of Queensland, The Honourable Paul de Jersey.

The rescue took place on the morning of December 31 2013, at Carmila Beach when Snr Const Rowley was the Officer In Charge at Carmila Police Station.

"I remember I got the call and luckily I was at home with my family in a shorts and T-shirt,” he said.

"I knew I didn't need my gun belt for that type of job and I literally jumped in the police car and drove straight there.”

Snr Const Rowley said he didn't think twice jumping in to saving the family.

"There was a problem and I just knew I had to solve it,” he said.

"I couldn't stand there and do nothing and let them drown, so I had to give it my best.

"It was nice to be recognised for something like that, but there's a lot of police that do a lot of good things that don't get recognised, so it was a little overwhelming to be recognised for that.”

Since the rescue in 2013, Snr Const Rowley has further rescued a girl from a burning house at Esk in 2016.

"I became a police office because it seemed exciting and it is,” Snr Const Rowley said.

"We use technology, we are forever using our minds to solve problems- I get save people I get to help people. I can't think of many higher callings to be honest... it's a good honest role and I really enjoy it.”

Gatton Star

