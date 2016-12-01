37°
Esk Lions a 'lifeline' for community

Tom Threadingham
| 1st Dec 2016 4:32 PM
HELPING HANDS: Esk Lions Club members have donated more than $17,000 to the community this year.
HELPING HANDS: Esk Lions Club members have donated more than $17,000 to the community this year. Tom Threadingham

FOOD, clothing and counselling support - these are some of the vital services offered to those in need by Brisbane Valley Care and Concern.

However, with no government funding, BVCC's Melissa Taliani was unsure whether she could continue supporting the region's disadvantaged, with the threat of closure constantly looming.

That was, until the Esk Lions opened their hearts and wallets to boost the local care service with donations totalling more than $3000.

"If it wasn't for the Lions, when my funding was cut, I would have had to shut my doors,” Ms Taliani said.

"So, they were a lifeline and really go above and beyond and no one really knows what they do.”

This wasn't the first time the Esk Lions have provided a helping hand in the community, with the club donating more than $17,000 to the region in the past year.

The Esk Girl Guides, Esk Hospital, ALARA, Angel Flight and the CWA are just a small sample of others who have also been on the receiving end of the club's generosity this year.

The Esk Lions celebrated by inviting all the beneficiaries to a dinner for a formal cheque presentation at the Grand Hotel in Esk on Saturday night.

Esk Lions vice-president Ken Sippel said the club was happy to help the comm- unity wherever possible.

He said the club raised the funds through its secondhand shop called Preloved Boutique, along with numerous sausage sizzles during the year.

"We're trying to look after this area,” he said.

"We're only too glad that the money that we raise can go to them.”

ALARA received $1000 from the Esk Lions, and client service co-ordinator for the Somerset Gaylene Smith was thankful for the donation.

"We're starting up a community garden at the community connection point,” she said.

"The money we have received from the Lions will allow us to finish the garden project off.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  esk esk lions lions club of esk

