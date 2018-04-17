Menu
Login
ROCK ON: Andrew Coleman and Pete Edwards perform at the Jammin' In Esk live music event at the Somerset Civic Centre on Sunday, April 15.
ROCK ON: Andrew Coleman and Pete Edwards perform at the Jammin' In Esk live music event at the Somerset Civic Centre on Sunday, April 15. Jo Lewis
News

Esk jam sessions offer musical talent time in the spotlight

Lachlan Mcivor
by
17th Apr 2018 1:42 PM

SOMETIMES all it takes on the journey towards something special is that first step into the unknown.

That's what Jammin' In Esk, a monthly live music session, is hoping to foster by encouraging aspiring musicians to take the plunge and perform in front of a crowd.

Now in its third year, the event is held at the Somerset Civic Centre, with a core five-piece band supporting any walk-up acts.

Organiser Pete Edwards said the shows have an average attendance of 80 people but that has topped off at close to 150.

"There's no good sitting and playing the guitar in your bedroom... this is something that's fun that can develop into so much more,” Mr Edwards said.

"Once you break that shackle, for some people that's just the first step on the way to the top.

"We all get to play and sing, it's live and unrehearsed, there's often mistakes but there's always some really good stuff.

"There's a lot of good singers hanging around at home, and singing karaoke in bars and everything like that and all of a sudden they get to stand up in front of a band and the light comes on in their head and they think 'I can do this.'”

Mr Edwards, who has lived in the region for around two decades, modelled the jam session off of a similar event in Woodford.

Musicians travel from around the region and afar to attend and proceeds gathered at the end of each year are donated to local charity groups.

"Esk has always been a typical boring little country town that's had nothing much... besides pub bands on a Friday night,” he said.

"I just thought I'd give them a taste of what they could have and what everyone else has already got.”

One such talent who has been unearthed is young local guitarist Andrew Coleman, who has now formed his own band and has regular bookings to perform in the Fortitude Valley in Brisbane.

He plays each month in the core band, supporting other musicians to find their rhythm.

"He's a local kid... he's a real prodigy who has developed from jamming,” Mr Edwards said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
jammin' in esk live music peter edwards somerset civic centre
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Help to plant the Toogoolawah koala corridor

    Help to plant the Toogoolawah koala corridor

    News ARROW is calling for volunteers to help plant the remaining 300 trees.

    Jayde Kendall's killer appeals murder conviction

    Jayde Kendall's killer appeals murder conviction

    News Bennetts was found guilty last year of killing Jayde Kendall.

    Australian-first mandatory labour hire laws now in effect

    Australian-first mandatory labour hire laws now in effect

    News Labour hire providers will now be more regulated.

    Brad Jeffs is proud to serve his community

    Brad Jeffs is proud to serve his community

    News Dedicated station officer loves his work

    Local Partners