Menu
Login
BLOOMN' GOOD DAY: Isabelle, Emily and Alex Cooper at the 2018 Esk Garden and Lifestyle Fair held in Pipeliner Park on Saturday.
BLOOMN' GOOD DAY: Isabelle, Emily and Alex Cooper at the 2018 Esk Garden and Lifestyle Fair held in Pipeliner Park on Saturday. Lachlan McIvor
News

Esk garden fair continues to grow

Lachlan Mcivor
by
18th Jun 2018 4:34 PM

IT IS just in its third year but the Esk Garden and Lifestyle Fair only keeps growing bigger.

The event, organised by the Valley of the Lakes Garden Club, had 1600 visitors in 2016, 2500 last year and more than 3000 over the weekend.

A beautiful sunny day ensured the fair was in full bloom on Saturday and club president Kerri Melville said it was a brilliant way to showcase the region.

"We just came up with this brainwave one day,” Ms Melville said. "We don't have anything like this out here and other regions have it, we'd just like to start one.

"Out of that survey (from last year's event) we gathered that 60% come from out of the region.

"It's great for the town.”

Vice-president Lisa Davis said the fair was a real winner with visitors.

"We just enjoy having Esk bulging at the seams. We try to stick to the same recipe - just focus on quality stall holders and hobby growers and not big nurseries.”

Check out a photo gallery of the day below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
esk garden and lifestyle fair somerset valley of the lakes garden club
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Broccoli coffee on the cards

    Broccoli coffee on the cards

    Food & Entertainment A spoonful of coffee makes the broccoli go down

    Drought funds to give Lockyer Valley relief

    Drought funds to give Lockyer Valley relief

    News Relief funds for the Lockyer Valley are set to increase.

    Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

    Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

    News Monnie Raymont and Elsa Joseph will offer their expertise.

    Faith measure rugby success by growth of character

    Faith measure rugby success by growth of character

    News The rugby union program has gone from strength to strength.

    Local Partners