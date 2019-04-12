Esk cops to share a cuppa with community

ESK police officers will be looking to further engage with their community at an upcoming coffee with a cop event.

Coffee with a cop is a community-based initiative designed to develop positive relationships between the police and the local community.

The program originated in California in the USA and has also taken place in Fernvale.

Esk officer in charge Sergeant Karlene Trezise said the concept had been embraced throughout the policing community across the world, which is why the Esk police were bringing it to town.

The event will provide an opportunity for local police to acknowledge any issues and address concerns in collaboration with the community.

"It's a chance for members of the community to have one-on-one informal conversations with their local police," Sgt Trezise said.

Details: Thursday, April 18, between 10am and noon, officers will be on hand to have a chat and cuppa at the Esk Bakery and Cafe, 156 Ipswich Street, Esk.