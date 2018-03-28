Esk Choir to celebrate milestone

CONGRATULATIONS: The Esk Community Choir kicks off celebrations with an Opening Concert.

TAKE a musical journey down memory lane with the Esk Community Choir for their 40th anniversary.

Held at the Somerset Civic Centre, the Opening Concert will be the first of many celebratory events to be held throughout the year in honour of the milestone.

Through song and a visual pictorial tribute, the concert will walk guests through the last four decades, depicting songs from the past, glimpses of musical productions and the changes which have brought the choir to the present.

Throughout the concert, past choir accompanists will unite for a piano trio item and all past members have been invited to join with present members for a mass choral finale.

Esk Choir member Sue Walker joined the Choir 11 years ago and although she lives in Brisbane, she still travels up every week for choir practice.

"I loved it so much I didn't want to leave,” she said.

"Because of the level of fellowship created within the choir, members rarely leave after joining... only due to relocating or sickness.

"We are like a big family.”

The choir began in 1978 as a small group of women singing around the piano in Alexis FitzGerald's Esk lounge room.

Now in its 40th year, still under the musical direction of Alexis FitzGerald, it is a 50 member four-part choir, constantly in demand and which has gained an enviable reputation locally, interstate and internationally.

"Its been a choir that has been entertaining the community for all of those 40 years and we have a lot of supporters out there,” Ms Walker said.

"This concert, and the other events we will host are as much of an appreciation of their support, as it is a celebration of the choir's longevity.

"We'd love everyone to come along join in the 40th anniversary celebrations throughout the year.”

The Esk Choir's Opening Concert starts at 11am on Sunday, April 8 at the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk. Tickets are $15, concession $12, high school students $5, under 12s free.

Entry and raffle tickets will be sold at the door along with a souvenir booklet of the Esk Community Choir story for $5.

Light refreshments will be served following the performances.