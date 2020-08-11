Menu
Harrison Isaac Lancaster-Byrne had to pay more than $3000 for damage he caused to a police car when he headbutted it.
Crime

‘Erratic’ teen fined for headbutting cop car while naked

Felicity Ripper
11th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
A teenager has been slapped with a $3100 bill and a $150 fine after headbutting a police car.

Police were called to Mountain Creek about 2am on June 12 after receiving reports that a naked man was trying to fight in the street.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford said a naked Harrison Isaac Lancaster-Byrne, 18, began sprinting towards the police car as officers were getting out.

"He headbutted the front of the vehicle, causing damage," Sgt Lydford said.

"Police arrested him and he was erratic and uncontrollable.

"They identified that he was clearly under the influence of a substance that wasn't alcohol."

Due to his behaviour, Lancaster-Byrne was taken to hospital.

Sgt Lydford said the police car required $3116.40 worth of repairs.

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday, Lancaster-Byrne pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging police property.

Duty lawyer Matt Cooper said his client was a pharmacy student who had since been diagnosed with having drug-induced manic episodes.

He said Lancaster-Byrne had no criminal history and was now taking medication.

The teenager was fined $150 and ordered to pay for the damage to the police car.

No conviction was recorded.

