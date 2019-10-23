Menu
Jessica Fedrick, 17, and Clare Fedrick, 11, with their horses.
News

Equestrian sisters ride for gold in national event

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 12:00 AM

TRAVELLING to Sydney to compete in the Australian Interschool Championships has resulted in success for two Lockyer Valley sisters.

The Fedrick sisters Jessica, 17, and Clare, 11, were selected to represent Queensland at a four-day event from September 29 to October 2.

Jessica, who was also selected as the Queensland Showhorse captain, made reserve champion.

Her younger sister Clare competed in the primary show hack category with her horse Kennally Wood Kensington, alongside three teammates.

In the lead-up to the championships. Clare was confident feeding Kennally treats would help secure a win.

The Mt Sylvia State School student was not disappointed, ranking fifth from about 50 competitors.

“I feel really excited and proud of myself,” she said.

“(Kennally) was a really good boy.”

On her way down, Clare felt nervous but found her confidence.

“When we got there, we found our stables and we took the horses for a long walk to stretch their legs,” she said.

The next day, they went for a ride and began to go through the classes.

“We went in three classes each: a ridden phase, a rider phase and a led phase,” Clare said.

Next year, Clare will be aiming to return to the championships.

