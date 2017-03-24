30°
Equestrian group gets behind The Clown Doctors

Ali Kuchel
| 24th Mar 2017 10:47 AM
WINNER: Gatton horse rider Ashley Cooper with Farleigh Esmerelda at the Lockyer Equestrian Group hack show.
EQUESTRIAN: In her third outing, Farleigh Esmerelda has claimed supreme hunter hack for owner/rider Ashley Cooper in Gatton.

The five-year-old mare won all her classes at the Lockyer Equestrian Group's t-shirt hack day, which supported The Clown Doctors.

Cooper will take Farleigh Esmerelda to the Toowoomba Royal Show this weekend following their success on Sunday.

"The day was fantastic ... I was very happy with her,” Cooper said.

With many show victories under his belt, Cooper is aiming high for his young horse.

"My plans for her are to keep educating her and see her get better and better,” he said.

"Hopefully, one day she might get a horse of the year or a royal show win.”

Greenbank rider Elyse Douglas and her horse AP Wizardry won supreme hack and Elise Cameron riding Yorke won Supreme rider.

Gatton competitor Bernadette Hall and her horse BB Dog Biscuits were named champions of the fancy dress class, which was run in the ethos of The Clown Doctors.

The LEG's t-shirt hack day was originally scheduled for February but due to extreme heat, the organising committee decided to postpone the event, hoping for better weather.

WINNER: Ashley Cooper&#39;s horse Farleigh Esmerelda was named Supreme Hunter of the Lockyer Equestrian Group hack show. Pictured with judges Kathy Saggers, Marlow Johnson and Ellen Osmond.
And although reports predicted plenty of rain, a downpour conveniently during the lunch break was the only disruption.

Club president Sharyn Ross said postponing the event worked out in the club's favour with about 100 competitors taking to the Gatton Showgrounds oval.

"We've had excellent weather and the entries exceeded out expectations,” Ross said.

Last year the equestrian group raised $2000 for Beyond Blue at their annual t-shirt hack day.

Choosing a different organisation each year, Ross said The Clown Doctors did a great job of looking after sick children in hospital.

"We chose The Clown Doctors because we've been getting a lot more juniors in the club and we like to support a different charity each year that represents different aspects of the community,” she said.

Donations and funds are not yet tallied, but Ross said they hoped to equal, if not better, last year's amount.

Gatton Star

Topics:  ashley cooper farleigh esmerelda horse riding legs lockyer equestrian group lockyer valley sharyn ross

In her third outing, Farleigh Esmerelda has claimed supreme hunter hack for owner/rider Ashley Cooper in Gatton.

