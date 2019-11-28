Epstein ‘bragged about sick sex act’

Epstein was found dead in August. Picture: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

WARNING: Graphic content

Paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein bragged about performing potentially deadly sex acts on women during a meal out, a former lunch date claims.

The dead billionaire - a convicted sex offender accused of a catalogue of rapes and abuse against young women and girls - allegedly described the little-known sexual practice as the pair enjoyed lunch in California.

Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell in August, is said to have had an insatiable sexual appetite that saw him demand three orgasms a day and take part in threesomes.

He even told one victim his sordid need "was biological, like eating", court papers reveal.

Jeffrey Epstein in 2013. Picture: Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP

EPSTEIN'S SICK LUNCH BOAST

Now a woman who had lunch with Epstein has revealed new details of his depravity, claiming the sex beast spent their meal boasting about giving his female lovers "bl*w jobs".

"We were at a masked carnival in Palm Beach when I was first introduced to Epstein - but I had no idea who he was," the woman, who was in Epstein's social circle, exclusively tells Sun Online.

"He invited me to join him for dinner the next day. There were 16 of us in a private room and Epstein was sat to my left with a young girl by his side.

"He bragged about giving women bl*w jobs, by which he was referring to some strange thing about inflating the vulva.

"He told me how giving them had to be done the proper way, otherwise they could be 'dangerous'. The atmosphere became a bit cooler when he could see I wasn't really engaging in this subject, and soon after he left with the young girl."

It is thought Epstein performed the act by blowing air into his lovers' vaginas - something experts say can prove extremely dangerous and, in rare cases, deadly.

This is because forcefully blowing into the vagina can cause air bubbles to form and enter the veins, where they can block blood vessels, causing a stroke or a heart attack.

'POTENTIALLY LEAD TO DEATH'

Dr Shamir Patel, director at Chemist 4 U, tells Sun Online, "Blowing into the vagina does have its risks. In very rare cases, where a woman may already have a tear in the vagina or uterus - for example, because of pregnancy - the air can enter a vein.

"Once inside a vein - called a gas embolism - it can then travel to other parts of the body, including the heart or brain, and could potentially lead to death."

Epstein's sex obsession was so blatant he even had soaps shaped like penises and vaginas in his Florida mansion, according to James Patterson's book on the Epstein scandal, Filthy Rich.

ODDLY-SHAPED PENIS

Some have speculated that Epstein's abuse is somehow linked to a genital deformity - his penis is said to have been 'egg shaped'.

In a previous deposition, Epstein could be seen smirking as he was asked about the shape of his manhood - before his lawyer jumped in and adjourned the testimony.

"These types of questions are not only argumentative but directed in a manner to embarrass Mr Epstein," the lawyer can be heard saying in footage of the deposition.

Epstein - a former pal of Prince Andrew - was awaiting trial on a slew of sex trafficking charges when he hanged himself in his cell aged 66.

Since his death, more women have come forward with allegations against him.

DESPERATE BID TO ESCAPE

Epstein - accused of trafficking girls as young as 12 - is alleged to have attacked victims on his "paedo island", Little St James, from which Chauntae Davies said she escaped in 2005.

One victim said she was raped up to three times a day and tried to swim across shark-infested waters to escape from the 72-acre estate.

Another victim, mum-of-three Virginia Roberts, was a teenage 'sex slave' for Epstein, after allegedly being procured by Ghislaine Maxwell, his ex-lover and 'accomplice'.

She told the Miami Herald that Maxwell taught her to be his masseuse. "It was everything down to how to give oral sex, how to be quiet, be subservient, give Jeffrey what he wants," she said.

Maxwell, who has denied procuring underage girls for Epstein, is now in hiding, although it was claimed this week she is finally set to come out and speak to the FBI.

Roberts, now 35, also claimed that Prince Andrew slept with her three times when she was just 17 - including one time as part of a nine-girl orgy on Little St James.

The Duke has vehemently denied having sex with Roberts and has even claimed to have "no recollection" of meeting her - despite the pair being photographed together.

