Epic trailer has action, thrills and flying cars

It’s amazing how much action and stunts Fast & Furious 9 manages to pack into a three-minute trailer.

It's been so long since Fast and Furious 9, or F9, was due to be released, you'd be forgiven for forgetting about it completely.

With cinemas around the world back in action in some form, the two-month countdown begins today. With its June 17 Australian release so tantalisingly close, F9 wants to whet your appetite with

After being pushed back for more than a year, the studio has released another epic trailer for the ninth instalment in the $5 billion mega-franchise, teasing all the gangbuster, gravity-defying stunts and action set pieces.

Because if we know anything about the Fast & Furious franchise, it's that there's going to be some absolutely wild action. Don't even try to work out the physics, it's never going to make sense.

Harry Potter, eat your heart out, this beats your Ford Anglia.

While the first 20 seconds of the new trailer plays like an American insurance commercial, it soon kicks into high gear - hopefully, it's not a case of everything awesome in the movie has been condensed into the trailer but it's hard to imagine what else there is left given the massive feats squeezed into a three-minute clip.

The story - in case that still matters to you - is focused on several reunions, some much more awkward than others.

Jordana Brewster returns for the first time in several films as Dom's (Vin Diesel) sister but it's the introduction of John Cena as their brother Jakob that's made this family less like the Partridges and more like the Bluths.

They'll be joining Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Michael Rooker and Nathalie Emmanuel.

But maybe the cast member fans are most excited about is Sung Kang, returning as favourite Han, who was presumed dead in Tokyo Drift.

Vroom-vroom.

Fast & Furious 9 is in cinemas on June 17

