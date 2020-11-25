Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Tank salute fail
News

Epic fail as army tank almost takes out major general

by MICHAEL WRAY
25th Nov 2020 12:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A video of an army tank nearly taking out a major general at a military parade in Townsville has gone viral on a veteran's social media site.

Dubbed the "tank crew's saluting FAIL", the video has been viewed more than 217,000 times in less than a week.

Posted on the social media page of the Pineapple Express, a Veteran's support group, the video shows a recent parade celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 2nd Cavalry regiment, which is based at the Lavarack Barracks in Townsville

The moment an army tank almost takes out a major general at a military parade in Townsville. Picture: Supplied
The moment an army tank almost takes out a major general at a military parade in Townsville. Picture: Supplied

But the event gets off to a bad start when what appears to be the lead tank in the parade misjudges its line and ploughs into the review podium where two senior soldiers are preparing to take the salute.

The Pineapple Express says one of the soldiers on the stand was a major general.

Soldiers in armoured vehicles on parade perform a salute by rotating and lowering the gun turret.

In the video the tank performs the salute manoeuvre as it approaches the podium.

But as it moves to within metres of the stage the major general realises the turret is destined to smash into podium and begins to take evasive action, stepping backward while attempting to maintain his salute.

The turret slams into the podium and begins rotating it, forcing the major general to give up his salute and reach out and grab some railings to regain his balance.

A second soldier on the stage remains virtually unmoved throughout the slow-motion fail before the tank comes to an abrupt halt.

It was not known how much, if any, retraining the soldiers in command of the tank have undertaken since the event earlier this month.

editors picks townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAIDLEY CRIME: Top streets to find drugs, drug offences

        Premium Content LAIDLEY CRIME: Top streets to find drugs, drug offences

        Crime Are you concerned that your street is a hotspot for drug dealers and their customers? New data from the Queensland Police Service reveals if you should be worried.

        West Moreton racks up 100,000 COVID tests during pandemic

        Premium Content West Moreton racks up 100,000 COVID tests during pandemic

        Health COVID testing in the West Moreton has reached a significant milestone, but testing...

        WANTED: Cops hunt graffiti vandal, calls for dashcam footage

        Premium Content WANTED: Cops hunt graffiti vandal, calls for dashcam footage

        Crime POLICE are calling for dashcam footage in a bid to catch a vandal in the Somerset...

        Lockyer Valley agricultural business set to expand

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley agricultural business set to expand

        News Exciting partnership will boost agriculture across the region