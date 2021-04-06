Menu
Entire family killed in ‘murder-suicide’

by Mollie Mansfield
6th Apr 2021 7:12 AM

 

Two brothers allegedly killed themselves, parents, sister and grandma after making a suicide pact and posting about it on social media.

Officers arrived at a house in Allen, Texas, on Monday morning (US time) after receiving a call from a family friend who said they were concerned.

 

Police confirmed that there was no threat to the public. Picture: KXAN
Police were at a house in Allen, Texas. Picture: KXAN
The caller said that they believed at least one person in the house was suicidal.

However, when officers arrived at the scene they found six family members dead, all reportedly with gunshot wounds, CBS DFW said.

"Apparently two brothers made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them," police Sgt Jon Felty told The Dallas Morning News.

According to DFW, cops said that a social media post by one of the victims said that he made a pact with his brother to kill his family and commit suicide.

 

Police believe the victims died over the weekend. Picture: WFAA
Police believe the victims died over the weekend. Picture: WFAA

Police also told the outlet that the two teenage boys were responsible for killing their parents, sister and grandmother.

The victims were reportedly aged from 19-years-old to a grandmother, however officials are reportedly not sure of her exact age.

Police said they include two teenage brothers, a sister, their father and mother and a grandmother.

However, an exact motive has not been declared at this time. Police believe that the slayings happened over the weekend.

Police confirmed that there was no threat to the public.

 

 

 

