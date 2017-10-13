Enticing prize awaits student winners of Gatton race

READY, SET, GO: Runners charge ahead at the 2015 Country Challenge on Campus fun run held at the UQ Gatton campus, with the 2017 event on Sunday afternoon.

READY, SET, GO: Runners charge ahead at the 2015 Country Challenge on Campus fun run held at the UQ Gatton campus, with the 2017 event on Sunday afternoon. Tom Threadingham

CROSS COUNTRY: For those school students competing at the Country Challenge on Campus this weekend, there is an enticing reward waiting for them at the finish line.

The event will be held at the UQ Gatton campus on Sunday afternoon and feature a social 5km run as well as a more competitive 10km race.

The 10km race this year will be split into three categories (school student, university student and open) with prizes up for grabs for the first male and female to finish in each section.

The two winners from the open and university student section will receive a voucher worth $250 for UQ Sport and the Co-op Bookshop respectively.

But there is a lot more at stake for the school students with aspirations to study further.

They will race for a chance to win a fee reduction worth $4500 on Halls of Residence accommodation should they qualify to study at the Gatton campus in the next three years.

UQ Gatton's marketing and communications manager Neil Donnelly said this was the second time this prize had been on the line.

"A lot of school kids don't realise it's an option,” Mr Donnelly said.

"There's a pretty good chance if you run at all, you'll be in with a shot.”

He said the day serves as a way to encourage visitors to explore the campus with plenty to do before the race begins at 4.30pm.

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting beyondblue.

"Study can be a pretty stressful situation and we're trying to support our students and staff as much as we can as well, and it's obviously a very good cause,” he said.

Runners can sign up on the day but Mr Donnelly urged keen participants to register online, which closes on Friday.

Register by following this link: https://www.vision6.com.au/em/forms/subscribe.php?db=479666&s=148589&a=23336&k=7b5a18d