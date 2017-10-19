Enthusiasts get revved up at vintage car rally

VINTAGE vehicle aficionados were delighted by the selection which turned up at Gatton's historical museum grounds on October 7 for the Lockyer Antique Motor Association's 25th annual rally.

As usual, there were plenty of drivers who had grown up with cars from the 1960s and 1970s who enjoyed reminiscing about the old days alongside a few younger faces.

Jess Hodges drove her grandfather's classic ride and said she enjoyed feeling the difference between the older makes and modern ones.

"I just love seeing all the old cars and granddad used to bring us down to these things as kids,” she said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Eric and Doreen Geisel were visiting from Dalby and similarly praised the display.

"We come down every year and see some beautiful cars,” Mr Geisel said.

"It's good to see them on the road, a lot of them in original condition, and it's good to see areas you wouldn't see normally.”

Lockyer member Ian Rickuss opened the event as the association's long-standing patron.