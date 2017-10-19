26°
News

Enthusiasts get revved up at vintage car rally

LAMA President Tony Howard with his 1962 XK Ford Falcon.
LAMA President Tony Howard with his 1962 XK Ford Falcon. Melanie Keyte
Melanie Keyte
by

VINTAGE vehicle aficionados were delighted by the selection which turned up at Gatton's historical museum grounds on October 7 for the Lockyer Antique Motor Association's 25th annual rally.

As usual, there were plenty of drivers who had grown up with cars from the 1960s and 1970s who enjoyed reminiscing about the old days alongside a few younger faces.

Jess Hodges drove her grandfather's classic ride and said she enjoyed feeling the difference between the older makes and modern ones.

"I just love seeing all the old cars and granddad used to bring us down to these things as kids,” she said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Eric and Doreen Geisel were visiting from Dalby and similarly praised the display.

"We come down every year and see some beautiful cars,” Mr Geisel said.

"It's good to see them on the road, a lot of them in original condition, and it's good to see areas you wouldn't see normally.”

Lockyer member Ian Rickuss opened the event as the association's long-standing patron.

Topics:  cars classic cars ian rickuss lama lockyer antique motor association old cars vintage vintage cars whats on gatton

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now

Just In

Australian swimmer makes big splash with Lockyer students

Australian swimmer makes big splash with Lockyer students

Tessa Wallace will be gunning for gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Touching the lives of many in Laidley

BITTERSWEET GOODBYE: After working at Laidley C&K Kindy for 33 years, Norma Parker will retire at the end of term along with director, Barbara Buchanan who has taught there for 24 years.

C&K Laidley kindergarten teacher's special friendship.

Keen readers of Lockyer help Blue Care

STOCKING UP: Andrew Hedges is a regular at the Blue Care book sales.

Blue Care raises thousands with another mega book sale.

Garage Sale Trail a win-win for residents this weekend

HANDMADE WITH LOVE: Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed members were keen to see their creations go to a good home.

It'll be a bargains bonanza this weekend.

Local Partners