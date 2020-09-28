Menu
Letters to the Editor
'Enough is Enough': reader fed up with border rules

28th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
IT HAS all got out of hand.

An arrogant Premier dictating and rude to the Prime Minister.

A Health Minister saying she has allowed certain people into our state because they are "making us a lot of money".

Keeping our borders closed, ruining hundreds of businesses, depriving patients of health care.

Already responsible for the death of an unborn twin.

Now tonight on the news we have the young girl from Canberra - which has been free of Covid for two months - taken to view her father's body two hours after his funeral.

We do not live in Russia or China.

Law abiding citizens - have we had enough of this?

- J. HANSEN, Toowoomba

