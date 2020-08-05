Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Lebanon explosion: Huge blast rocks Beirut

by Andrew Backhouse
5th Aug 2020 6:02 AM

 

A massive explosion has rocked Lebanon's capital city Beirut.

At least 27 people have been killed by the blast and thousands were injured.

There were also reports of a second explosion.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan said the blasts had killed "around 40" people and left 2500 injured, according to "preliminary estimates".

The number is likely to rise due to the number of seriously injured people, he said, with medical workers were among the dead.

"It is a disaster in every sense of the word," he said in an interview with several television channels while visiting a hospital.

 

The blast shook buildings, shattered windows and sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky, AFP correspondents said.

Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosion, the cause of which was not immediately known.

The loud blast in Beirut's port area was felt across large parts of the city and some districts lost electricity.

Preliminary reports by local Lebanese media said the blast may have been the result of an incident at Beirut's port.

"Buildings are shaking," tweeted one resident, while another wrote, "an enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away".

Online footage from a Lebanese newspaper office showed blown out windows, scattered furniture and demolished interior panelling.

 

Originally published as Enormous explosion in Lebanon

More Stories

beiruit blast deaths editors picks lebanon

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland closes quarantine loophole

        premium_icon Queensland closes quarantine loophole

        News Queensland has taken a tough stance to close the loophole allowing consular staff to bypass COVID-19 quarantine rules.

        How a school turned an unwanted dog into most loved student

        premium_icon How a school turned an unwanted dog into most loved student

        Education JACKSON the Labrador was on the table to be euthanased when a school stepped in and...

        Silly reason woman swore off driving on Sundays

        premium_icon Silly reason woman swore off driving on Sundays

        Crime A Lockyer woman has come up with a strategy to avoid fines - without giving up her...

        Stage 4 lockdown would create ‘frigging mess’ for businesses

        premium_icon Stage 4 lockdown would create ‘frigging mess’ for businesses

        Business LOCKYER business owners fear a second COVID-19 wave in Queensland would lockdown...