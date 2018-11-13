Enjoy Christmas cheer without the holiday stress

GOOD TIMES: Cr Kathy McLean, Anna Ratcliffe and Warwick McLean tout their ham wheel tickets at the 2017 Laidley Christmas Carnival.

GOOD TIMES: Cr Kathy McLean, Anna Ratcliffe and Warwick McLean tout their ham wheel tickets at the 2017 Laidley Christmas Carnival. Melanie Keyte

LAIDLEY'S main street is set to come alive with Christmas cheer, even if it is a month early.

The popular Laidley Christmas Carnival will close down Patrick Street on November 30.

Co-ordinator Anna Ratcliffe said there would be plenty of entertainment, food and festive fun for people of all ages to enjoy.

Choirs, street performers, market stalls, rock climbing, face painting, a ham wheel and perhaps most importantly, a chance to grab a photo with Santa Claus, will keep punters busy.

After a number of years at the Laidley Showgrounds, the free festival has returned to Patrick Street for the second year in a row.

"It's going to be bigger and better this year,” Ms Ratcliffe said.

"What we are doing this year is having more free activities and I think that's the most important thing.

"Businesses do like to give back to the local community that support them.”

She believed it was the atmosphere created that kept people coming back to the event each year.

"It's a bit of a lead in to the holiday season without the hectic rush of Christmas,” she said.

"(Families) can enjoy it.”

The street will be closed on Friday, November 30 from 4pm and the event starts at 6pm.