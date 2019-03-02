Menu
GLITZ AND GLAMOUR: Lockyer District High School Chaplain Rachael WIlley is excited for the school's 'Light Up the Lockyer' Gala to raise funds for the vital chaplaincy program.
Enjoy a classy night out and support local chaplains

Dominic Elsome
by
2nd Mar 2019 1:17 AM

FROCK up and get ready to light up the night.

Lockyer District High School is hosted 'Light Up the Lockyer' a very special gala night to raise vital funds to support the vital work of the school's two chaplains.

Chaplain Rachael Willey said the event was an important way to not only support chaplains but to showcase the school and it's students.

"The gala is all about showcasing the talents within the school,,” Mrs Willey said.

"We want to put on a classy event that people will want to come to, and support chaplaincy on the side.”

The gala is being held on Saturday, March 30, from 6.30pm at the school's hall.

The evening will be a cocktail themed event and special guest band Scat Jazz will be performing one the night along with acts from school students.

Mrs Willey said the event was a great way to enjoy yourself while helping with the important and positive work chaplains did in schools.

She said in the modern age, chappies were needed now more than ever to help students navigate life.

"The chaplain's role is imperative in the emotional and social well being of students,” she said.

Chaplains also help the teachers at the school, who Mrs Willey said were already dealing with vast workloads.

"Chaplains are just the person teachers can call on to come and catch up with students,” she said.

"The data would suggest that the only negative things principals say about chaplaincy is they don't have them enough in the school.”

Tickets for the show are available now and cost $95 - including dinner and two complimentary drinks.

Tickets can be purchased through the link on the high school's Facebook page or at the school office.

